PMS: NNPC LIMITED Pact With Marketers Crashes Ex-depot Price

National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, has said that fuel ex depot price has reduced from N640 per litre to N630 per litre under the direct allocation arrangement between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and IPMAN members. He claimed that development started last week when the NNPC Ltd supplied one per cent of the product to independent marketers.

In a telephone interview with a national news publication, he explained that the market started responding positively as soon as the private depots got a wind of NNPC Ltd’s assurance to supply petrol directly to the independent marketers. According to him, the NNPC Ltd Executive Vice President, Downstream, Dapo Segun, assured the marketers that he would be giving them direct product under the Product Finance Initiative Allocation (PFIA).

Maigandi said IPMAN members were entitled to 50 per cent of product allocation but that the only one per cent they have received from NNPC Ltd has changed the narrative. Maigandi said: “The price has started reducing since NNPC Ltd is giving independent marketers their direct allocation. NNPC Ltd said they will give us direct product instead of taking it to private depot to sell it to us at a higher rate.

“It has started changing the price now even though they just gave us a small quantity. We are supposed to have 50 per cent of the distribution. Let’s say they have given us one per cent. “Even that one per cent has started changing the situation of the market.

Depot price has started reducing. It was previously N640 per litre. But when the rumour came, we will start getting our direct allocation, they reduced it to N630 per litre. NNPC Ltd sells at N570 per litre.” Efforts by New Telegraph yesterday to speak with Maigandi proved abortive as his number did not connect.