PMS: Nigeria takes delivery of N342bn product amid high cost

As ex-depot price hits N615/ litre, no fewer than 31 vessels have ferried 556,143 tonnes (556.14 million litres) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N342 billion to Lagos, Tincan Island, Calabar and Warri port jetties between in two months. The vessels called at the ports between December 2023 and January 2024 with 275,000 tonnes and 281, 143 tonnes respectively, as January import is 2.2 per cent higher than the last month of 2023.

Ten of the vessels, according to the Nigerian ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position, secured berthing space at Warri Port, with St Ilhaam leading with 15,000 tonnes; Virgo I, 15,000 tonnes; Zonda, 15,000 tonnes; Matrix Triumph, 15,000 tonnes, Sl Aremu, 15,000 tonnes, Leste, 15,000 tonnes, Golden Lavender, 15,000 tonnes; Matrix Asa, 15,000 tonnes; Zonda, 15,000 tonnes and Binta Saleh, 15,000 tonnes. Also, at Lagos Port is Eurochampion with 16,149 tonnes, while Errina and SL Aremu have been moored with 15,000 tonnes; Ashabi, 20, 000 tonnes and 10,000 tonnes at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Phase III B and Phase II respectively. Calabar Port is expecting 70,000 tonnes this week from Bora laden with 15,000 tonnes; African Coral, 20,000 tonnes; Golden Dahlia, 20,000 tonnes and Bedford, 15,000 tonnes. In December 2023, NPA data revealed that Ashabi offloaded 20, 000 tonnes at New Oil Jetty (NOJ) in Lagos; MT Vadar, 10,000 tonnes ; Ostria,30,000 tonnes; Merapi, 15,000 tonnes and Stolt Sisto, 19,000 tonnes and Tenacity with 37,000 tonnes at the Apapa Single Mooring Point (ASPM) as African Cobra berthed with 20,000 tonnes Kirikiri Phase 3 oil jetty. Also, three vessels discharged 50,000 tonnes at Calabar ports, while Warri Port took delivery of 74,000 tonnes from five ships in the first week of December 2023. The shipping data explained that Calabar Port had moored MT Bora laden with 15,000 tonnes; MT Golden Dahlia, 20,000 tonnes and Golden Lavender, 15,000 tonnes. Also, Matrix Asa, ST Zeezee, Virgo I and ST Ilhaam called at Warri Port with 15,000 tonnes each respectively, Stellar is expected at the port with 14, 000 before the end this week.

In November 2023, imports declined by 37 per cent from the 142,532 tonnes (142.32 million litres ferried into the port by six vessels in October 2023. According to NPA’s data, PS Queen berthed at ASPM jetty with 30, 000 tonnes, while Bora offloaded 30,000 tonnes of the fuel at New Oil Jetty (NOJ), Bulk Oil Plant (BOP) and Petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA) jetties, Lagos Port. It would be recalled that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had raised the alarm that the businesses of its members were under jeopardy over the current ex-depot price. The Chairman, IPMAN, Nigerian national Petroleum Company (NNPC) Depot, Ore Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo said that the businesses of independent oil marketers were being suffocated as they buy fuel at N615 ex-depot price. He stressed that they had incurred nothing less than N15 per litre as transport cost, adding that this excluded other operational costs. Amoo said that many of them currently sell fuel at N630 per litre, noting that when they include the costs incurred, the pump price should be nothing less than N640. The oil marketing chief said pump price at some filling stations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) was about N580 while major marketers are between N590 and N600. The chairman urged government to make it possible for them to buy at the same ex-depot price as major oil marketers. Amoo said: “We need to have the same government ex-depot price, the same thing as major marketers. We are buying N615 as ex-depot price from major marketers and we are selling N630 and transportation is N15. So we have not even added the cost of running the petrol stations like payment of staff, sanitation, powering of the filling station and other costs. You see that we are running at a loss. “If we want to sell at N640 to make up and major marketers are selling N590 or N600, what kind love would you have for independent marketers to buy from us at the rate of N640 when you can get it from NNPC at N580 and major marketers between N590 and N600? It appears that they are trying to excuse us from the business.”