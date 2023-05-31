PMS: Nigeria receives 581.6m litres in 8 weeks pre-subsidy removal

Prior to the removal of subsidy on petroleum two days ago by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, no fewer than 581.644 tonnes (581.6 million litres) of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) laden in 32 vessels were imported between April and May, 2023 through the nation’s seaport and jetties. It was revealed that 377, 644 tonnes were ferried into the coun- try by 20 vessels in April, while 204, 000 tonnes were shipped by 12 vessels in between last week into the country.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that 12 vessels had lined up to offload the 204, 000 tonnes in three major ports, noting that five of the vessels would berth at Warri Port to discharge 75,000 tonnes of the fuel from Brunswick laden with 15,000 tonnes; ST Zeezee, 15,000 tonnes; ST Amrah, 15,000 tonnes; Vardar, 15,000 tonnes and Ostria, 15, 000 tonnes. Also, Calabar Port will take de- livery of 30,000 tonnes from Bora and Halima moored with 15,000 tonnes each respectively.

Lagos port jetties are expect- ing five ships with 99,000 tonnes as Leste arrived Lagos anchorage with 5,000 tonnes; Tornado, 10,000 tonnes; Pinarello, 27,000 tonnes; Aquilla Major, 32,000 tonnes and Janaki, 25,000 tonnes. Also in April this year, the 377,644 tonnes (377.64million li- tres) of the fuel were offloaded at Lagos, Calabar and Warri ports. The shipping data revealed that eight vessels with 114,300 tonnes of PMS discharged at Warri Port with MT Rising Sun leading with 15,000 tonnes; Cel- sia, 15,000tonnes; Bora, 15,000 tonnes; Maestro. 9,300 tonnes; Vardar, 15,000 tonnes; Ostria, 15,000 tonnes; Keonamex Victory, 15,000 tonnes and ST Zeezee, 15,000 tonnes. Also, Calabar Port took de- livery of 30,000 tonnes from MT Berners and MT Leste as each of the vessel was laden with 15,000 tonnes.

In Lagos, 233,344 tonnes were offloaded from 10 vessels from Alpine Pearl with 50,000 tonnes; Harrison Bay, 17,997 tonnes; Ma- trix Pride, 20,000 tonnes; Fortune, 15,000 tonnes; PS Sydney, 37,500 tonnes and Torm Republican, 18,000 tonnes. Others are Lucky Sailor, 13,200 tonnes; Bruno, 15,000 tonnes; STI Ville, 23,972tonnes and PTI Dan- ube, 22,000 tonnes. Worried by the influx of illegal dealer into the haulage of fuel in the country, the Federal Govern- ment has declared that no unreg- istered fuel product dealer would henceforth be allowed to carry supplies petroleum products.

According to the Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ogbugo Ukoha, if the operators failed to comply, the authority would from 1st of June deny them license to load. He explained to stakeholders in Abuja during an engagement on gas usage in Nigeria that the goals were to educate operators about the urgency of obtaining the necessary petroleum storage license and to encourage the switch from white products to gas. Ukoha noted: “Any depot, any licensed operator who sup- plies petroleum products to an unlicensed facility, we will shut down that operator.

“I want to make a special ap- peal that anybody who wants to handle petroleum products in excess of 500-litre storage, is required to obtain a license. Our licensing procedure includes going through what your equip- ment is, the distance, hazards, procedures and everything.” He advised operators to posi- tion their energy demands to accept gas derivatives in order to take advantage of the chang- ing prospects in the gas value chain.