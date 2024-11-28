PMS: ‘Nigeria Needs Intervention In Forex To Slash Pump Price To N600’

Share

The Vice President, Crude, Argus Media, James Gooder, has said that fuel pump price in Nigeria can only reduce from the current price of over N1,000 to N800, N700 or N600 with better foreign exchange rate.

He noted that though crude prices at the international markets are failing, the price of fuel would still be high when calculated with naira/ dollar exchange rate.

He, therefore, said necessary measures should be taken to address the high conversion rate of the naira rate to the dollar so as to substantially reduce fuel pump price.

He spoke yesterday during a quarterly press webinar organised by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) titled: ‘Market trends, transparency and fair pricing.’

The session was meant to provide valuable insight into the factors shaping fuel pricing, from global crude oil dynamics to local landing costs.

He said that with the resumption of operation by the Port Harcourt Refinery and the continued operation of the Dangote refinery, there will be product availability in the country. He also said that health competition would force down prices of petroleum products.

Gooder said: “We have heard that there is some discount being applied to the ex-depot price from Dangote. That suggests that they are becoming aware that they are in a competitive market.

Therefore, we should see those discounts continue to be applied. In a competitive market, prices fall should be a race to the bottom. There is no excuse for the refiner or anybody else to be selling at far import parity price.

“As long as there is a dynamic market with multiple players, then we should see the prices continue to fall. But there are bigger forces at play, including the value of the naira.

In the international market, gasoline (fuel) prices are falling and we expect them to continue to fall when you denominate them in dollars. But when you denominate them in naira, of course the foreign exchange rate comes into play and that is a very difficult thing to predict.”

