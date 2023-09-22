PMS: Nigeria Imports N290.2BN Worth of Products in 1 Week

Despite the surge in landing cost, no fewer than 22 vessels have arrived the seaports and jetties with 393,526 tonnes (393.7 million litres) Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N290 billion in the last one week. Findings revealed that the AGO contained 197,800 tonnes (197.8 million litres) or 50.26 pecent of the total imports, while PMS, which is 195,726 tonnes account for 49.74 percent.

According to the shipping data obtained from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), 12 of the vessels have arrived four ports with 197,800 tonnes (197.8 million litres) of AGO valued at N166.9 billion. It noted that six of the vessels were waiting for berthing space at Tincan Port with 116,800 tonnes since last week, noting that MT Vardar has started offloading 12,800 tonnes; MT Osaka, 20,000 tonnes; MV Pinarell, 15,000 tonnes;

MT Mosunmola, 21,000 tonnes; MT Osaka, 20,000 tonnes and MT Vardar, 12,800 tonnes. It added that Golden Lavender moored at Lagos Port jetty with 20,000 tonnes as Warri Port moored three vessels with 39,000 tonnes. At the port, Ashabi has arrived with 9,000 tonnes; Matrix Asa, 15000 tonnes and Ma- trix Triumph, 15,000 tonnes.

The NPA data said that two vessels were at Rivers Port in Port Harcourt with 22,000 tonnes, noting that one of the vessels, Yuyi, came with 12,000 tonnes, while ST Zeezee was laden with 10,000 tonnes of the fuel. Also, the shipping data indicated that 10 of the vessels berthed with 195,726 tonnes (195.7 million litres) of PMS valued at N123.3 billion at Warri Port and Lagos Port.

At Warri Port, Mosunmola is leading with 20,000 tonnes; Stellar, 15,000 tonnes; Rath-bone, 8,000 tonnes; Virgo I, 15,000 tonnes and Tornado, 15,000 tonnes. Also at the Lagos Port’s Petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA), Captain Gregory has been moored to offload 5,000 tonnes; Kriti Episkopi, 29,800 tonnes; STI Magnetic, 37,926 tonnes; PS Queen 30,000 tonnes and MT.

Sherlock, 20,000 tonnes. Before the latest imports, Nigerian jetties had taken delivery of N460 billion between April and June 2023 from Belgium as landing cost reached N844 per litre. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), average retail price of diesel paid by consumers in April 2023 was N842.25 per litre, an increase of 28.69 per cent from N654.46 per litre recorded in the corresponding month of the previous year.