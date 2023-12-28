PMS: N192bn Worth of Product Arrives for Year-End Festivities

No fewer than 15 vessels have arrived the nation’s seaports and jetties to offload 275,000 tonnes (275 million litres) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), valued at N195 billion to ease scarcity during this Yuletide. The new shipment is 67.3 percent higher than the November 2023 PMS imports as the price of fuel is currently flunctuating at between N600 and N700 per litre across the country.

Also, the import is the highest since September 2023. In November, 90,000 tonnes, October, 142,532 tonnes and September, 195,726 tonnes, leading to 703, 258 tonnes in four months. However, findings from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s latest delivery revealed that six of the 15 vessels had berthed at Lagos Port jetties to offload 94,000 tonnes of the fuel. Also, one of the vessels had discharged its products at Kirikiri Phase 3 in Lagos, while three vessels are expected to offload 50,000 tonnes at Calabar ports.

Warri Port will take delivery of 74,000 tonnes from five ships this week. The shipping data explained that Ashabi has arrived at New Oil Jetty (NOJ) in Lagos with 20, 000 tonnes ; MT Vadar, 10,000 tonnes ; Ostria,30,000 tonnes; Merapi, 15,000 tonnes and Stolt Sisto, 19,000 tonnes and Tenacity with 37,000 tonnes at the Apapa Single Mooring Point (ASPM) as African Cobra berthed with 20,000 tonnes Kirikiri Phase 3 oil jetty. Calabar Port has moored MT Bora laden with 15,000 tonnes; MT Golden Dahlia, 20,000 tonnes and Golden Lavender, 15,000 tonnes.

Also Matrix Asa, ST Zeezee, Virgo I and ST Ilhaam have arrived at Warri Port with 15,000 tonnes each respectively, Stellar is expected at the port with 14, 000 before the end this week. It would be recalled that the November imports declined by 37 per cent from the 142,532 tonnes (142.32 million litres ferried into the port by six vessels in October 2023. According to NPA’s data PS Queen berthed at ASPM jetty with 30, 000 tonnes, while Bora offloaded 30,000 tonnes of the fuel at New Oil Jetty (NOJ), Bulk Oil Plant (BOP) and Petroleum Wharf Apapa (PWA) jetties, Lagos Port.

Also, Pinarello offloaded 30,000 tonnes at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT Phase II). In October, this year, only six vessels offloaded 142,532 tonnes (142.5 million litres) of PMS valued at N120 billion at Lagos and Calabar Port this month, when Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) decided to be sole importer of fuel into the country. Meanwhile, the Group Chief Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, had said in Abuja that Nigeria was on track to stop the importation of refined petroleum products in 2024 and would emerge as a net exporter of the commodities in the same year.

He blamed the petroleum subsidy for inactive refineries in Nigeria over the years, stressing that the removal of the subsidy was already attracting a lot of private-sector investments. Kyari explained: “I can confirm to you that by the end of December 2023, we will start the Port Harcourt refinery; early in the first quarter of 2024, we will start the Warri refinery and by the end of 2024, Kaduna refinery will come into operation.”