PMS: Marketers Renew Rivalry As Import Surges 43% To N181bn In Two Weeks

NNPCL slashes pump price

Barely two months after the Federal Government suspended the 15 per cent import tariff on petroleum products, marketers have intensified importation in order to sustain their market share.

Findings revealed that the petroleum marketers, who commended the government for suspending the duty meant to give advantage to local refineries, have suddenly seized the opportunity by recording a 43 per cent rise in importation within two weeks in the month of November.

The volume amounted to 215. 34 million litres (215, 340 tonnes) with a value of N181 billion. In the same vein and as a direct shot at Dangote Refinery’s cut in ex-depot prices, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday slashed its pump price.

According to shipping data provided by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), 58,500 tonnes of PMS were shipped into the country through Lekki Port by three vessels led by Usava with 35,000 tonnes; Stellar, 16,500 tonnes and Bora, 7,000 tonnes.

Also at Lagos jetties, the data explained that five ships have been moored to offload 256,840 tonnes of PMS, noting that Sea Raptor berthed with 38,140 tonnes; SL Aremu, 27,000 tonnes; Silver Cindy, 23,500 tonnes; Seaways Polaris, 38,200 tonnes and STI Metraux, 30, 000 tonnes.

Recall that in October, 122.6 million litres (122, 600 tonnes) of PMS were imported by marketers into the country from Malta, Norway and the United Kingdom. The NPA statistics noted that in October Agios Nicholoas came with 37,162 tonnes; Aquadisiac laden, 38 438 tonnes, ST Amrah, 25,000 tonnes and SL Aremu, 22,000 tonnes despite the domestic production of 18.93 million litres per day.

In September, the import had dropped to 98 million litres (98,000 tonnes) but suddenly increased despite landing cost charges of N839.97 per litre from the Freight on Board (FOB) price, freight, insurance, lightering, jetty and storage fees, foreign exchange costs, NPA and NIMASA charges, and customs duties and other levies.

Findings further indicated that on a monthly bases, refined petrol import from Europe was 615,909 tonnes before it crashed to 271,000 tonnes early this year. Also, refined petroleum imports from European countries to the country dropped significantly be – tween January and June 2025 due to the production from Dangote Refinery.

Meanwhile, NNPC Ltd reduced the pump price of fuel apparently in response to a reduction in ex-depot prices by Dangote Refinery and other depot operators. Investigation yesterday showed that NNPC Ltd owned filling stations in Abuja reduced their fuel pump prices from N945 to N930 per litre, showing price reduction of N15 per litre.