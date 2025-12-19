PMS: Marketers In Dilemma, Face N34bn Loss On Sudden Pump Price Slash

Marketers may lose N34 billion from their latest import of petrol, following slash in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by Dangote Refinery.

The action taken by the management of the privately owned refinery took the marketers, who already had products at the ports as well as others on the way, unawares and were quick quick to express their displeasure.

Currently, no fewer than six vessels berthed to offload 268 million litres (267,840 tonnes) of PMS valued at N221 billion shortly before Dangote Refinery lowered the price fuel from N828 to N699 per litre.

Also, average landing cost is N827.04 per liter, leaving a difference of N128 as Nige- rian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that MT Amrah berthed with 11,000 tonnes; SL Aremu, 27,000 tonnes; Sea Raptor berthed, 38,140 tonnes; Silver Cindy, 23,500 tonnes; Seaways Polaris, 38,200 tonnes and STI Metraux, 30, 000 tonnes.

The NPA data also revealed yesterday that no few- er than 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26.

NPA explained that the expected ships also contained buck wheat, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, bulk soya beans, fresh fish, containers, diesel and petrol. The document noted that four ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with petrol, general cargoes, containers and bulk sugar.

In November Importation of PMS rose by 43 per cent to 215. 34 million litres (215, 340 tonnes), following the suspension of the 15 per cent duty on its import by the government. Also, in October, 122.6 million litres (122, 600 tonnes) of PMS were imported by marketers into the country from Malta, Norway and United Kingdom.

The shipping data revealed 58,500 tonnes were shipped to Lekki Port by three vessels led by Usava with 35,000 tonnes; Stellar, 16,500 tonnes and Bora, 7,000 tonnes. Also at Lagos jetties, it explained that five ships have been moored to offload 256,840 tonnes of PMS, not ing that Sea Raptor berthed with 38,140 tonnes; SL Are- mu, 27,000 tonnes; Silver Cindy, 23,500 tonnes; Seaways Polaris, 38,200 tonnes and STI Metraux, 30, 000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PPROOAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, said that his assumption did not support a continuous reduction in prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by Dangote Refinery. Dangote had said on Sunday that he was aware that, despite lower gantry prices, some filling stations often chose to retain high pump prices, thereby undermining his efforts.

According to him, MRS would commence the sale of petrol at N739 per litre from Tuesday, while other partners would follow. He noted: “I was told that the marketers have met with (some officials) and were told to make sure that the price is maintained high.

But this price we are going to introduce, we are going to start with MRS stations, most likely on Tuesday in Lagos; that N970 per litre, you won’t see it again.

We have also asked members of IPMAN to come now. We have asked anybody who can buy 10 trucks to come and buy 10 trucks at N699. “We are going to use whatever resources we have to make sure that we crash the price down.

For this December and January, we don’t want people to sell petrol for more than N740 nationwide. Those who want to keep the price high to sabotage the government, we will fight as much as we can to make sure that these prices are down. If you have money to come and buy, you can pick up petrol at N699.”