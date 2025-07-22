PMS: Intense Competition Crashes Import By 76% To N1.64trn

Monthly spending by marketers on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) imports has reduced by 76 per cent from N6.12 trillion in the first quarter of 2024 to N1.48 trillion shipment in the same period in 2025.

New Telegraph findings revealed that the N4.64 trillion reduction in imports was spurred by stiff competition between local refineries and importers over price of both foreign and domestic fuel.

In January 2025, the local refiners produced 1.47 billion litres; February, 1.34 billion litres and March, 1.47 billion litres, while imports to the country stood at 492 million litres in January; 701.75 million litres in February and 419 million litres in March 2025.

Last year, import stood at 1.36 billion litres in February, 1.34 billion litres in March, 1.46 billion litres in April, 1.29 billion litres; May, 1.31 billion litres and June, 1. 40 billion litres.

However, this year, one of the major refineries took over 71.7 per cent or 33 million litres of the 46 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) imports to Nigeria, which further lumped importation by 59 per cent in the last five months.

Further findings revealed that shipments also reduced from 702 million litres in February to 289 million litres in June 2025.

Marketers were said to have ferried 2.65 billion litres of PMS valued at N2.53 trillion in six months out of which they imported 55 per cent or 1.47billion litres from Malta between January and May 2025.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data explained that in June, Oluwajuwonlo ferried 20,000 tonnes to the country ans Taurus with 99,000 tonnes; STI Guard, 90,000 tonnes; Zeal Start, 20,000 tonnes; Mosunmola, 35,000 tonnes; Leste, 10, 000 tonnes and Virgo I, 15,000 tonnes offloaded their products in various jetties.

In May, the NPA’s data noted that 239,500 tonnes of petrol were ferried to Lagos jetties with Hafnia Triton leading with 90,000 tonnes; Ahmarah, 39,000 tonnes; Ardmore Endurance, 36,500 tonnes; Breeze, 24,000 tonnes; Maersk Cancum, 37,000 tonnes and Ocean Wave 1, 37,000 tonnes.

Also 10 vessels berthed at Lagos and Calabar jetties in April as Ayodeji ferried 20,000 tonnes; Lady Doyin, 20,000 tonnes and Ayodeji, 20,000 tonnes; Kuouros, 38,000 tonnes; Mosunmola, 36,000 tonnes; Nord Maverick, 16, 000 tonnes; Fatima Zarah, 37,000 tonnes and Ellie M II, 37,000 tonnes offloaded their cargoes at Lagos jetties, while MT African Marvel discharged 20,000 tonnes at Calabar Port jetty.

In March, marketers also imported 755.7 million litres and 1.47 billion litres in April with an average of 25.19 million daily being sold at N948 per litres.

Also, data by Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) indicated that daily imports of PMS fell from 44.6 million litres in August 2024 to 14.7 million litres as of April 13, 2025, representing a sharp drop of about 30 million litres or 67 per cent.

Recall that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had said in its report that, “in terms of imported products, 11.94 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were imported in the first half of 2023 relative to 11.56 billion litres in the corresponding period of 2022, showing an increase of 3.29 per cent.