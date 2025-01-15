PMS: Improved Local Refining Cuts Importation By 68% To 119m Litres

Share

Importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has further plunged by 68 per cent from 312,612 tonnes (312.6 million litres) to 119,000 tonnes (119 million litres), following moves by local refiners to produce N1.32 trillion worth of fuel in January.

It was gathered that importers were finding it difficult to secure enough foreign exchange in the last two months.

This month, only four vessels arrived Lagos jetties with 119,000 tonnes of PMS as local fuel production is expected to reach 1.47 billion litres valued at N1.32 trillion by the end of January as Dangote Refinery slashed PMS price N899.50.

In November 2024, Lagos jetties received 312,612 tonnes from 12 vessels at Lagos Port jetties led by Amirah with 15, 000 tonnes; Mycroft, 27,000 tonnes; CL Jane Austen, 38,000 tonnes; Voula, 60,110 tonnes; Agios Nikolaos, 37,683 tonnes; Zobu Start, 20,000 tonnes; Advantage Portocervo, 60,000 tonnes; Stena Impero, 18,000 tonne; Shamal Rhedors, 26,000 tonnes; Mycroft Rhedors, 26,000 tonnes; Ashabi, 20,000 tonnes and Iasonas, 18,919 tonnes.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that Mosunmola berthed at New Oil Jetty (NOJ) with 44,000 tonnes, Elandra Baltic is expected to discharged 40,000 tonnes at WAPS, MT Ayodeji, 15,000 tonnes at Dozzy and MT African Marvel, 20,000 tonnes. Findings also indicated that between October and December, the country’s refineries produced 3.91 billion litres for domestic consumption.

In October 2024, 1.38 billion litres) of the fuel was imported from Antwerp in Belgium to Lagos Port and in November 2024, the country produced 1.08 billion litres and December, 1.45 billion.

Recall that in 2024, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released $1.25 billion to importers of petroleum products between January and September 2024.

It was gathered that the amount was 40 per cent higher than the $891 million made available by CBN to the importers in the same period in 2023, leading to $357.24 million increase.

According to CBN, in January, $26.55 million was disbursed for fuel imports; February, $161.88 million; March, $334.47 million; April, $106.48 million; May, $150.45 million; June; $36.82 million; July, $107.10 million; August, $132.45 million and September, $192.71 million.

It was gathered between January and June the country spent N6.42 trillion on PMS as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that N3.22 trillion in Q2, 2024 and N3.2 trillion in Q1 2024. In November 2024, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) started lifting PMS directly from the Dangote Refinery, following an agreement reached to facilitate direct fuel supply to independent marketers.

The association’s National President, Abubakar Garima said after a meeting of its National Working Committee in Abuja that the partnership was a significant step towards ensuring a steady and affordable supply of petrol across the country.

He stressed that the agreement was finalised after discussions with Aliko Dangote and his management team in Lagos.

According to him, “we are pleased to announce that Dangote Refinery has agreed to supply IPMAN with PMS, AGO, and DPK directly for distribution to our depots and retail outlets.”

The president urged IPMAN members to support the Dangote Refinery, emphasising the benefits of backward integration and its potential to positively impact Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

Also, IPMAN’s National Publicity Secretary, Chinedu Ukadike said that Dangote Refinery’s decision to reduce petrol prices from N990 per litre to N970 has also increased local demand.

According to him, the arrangement with IPMAN has contributed to lower petroleum product prices by eliminating intermediaries and minimising profiteering.

It was learnt that Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reduced the price of PMS from N1,060 per litre at the pumps to N1,040 on Saturday.

Prior to the latest development, the Federal Government hired no fewer than 316 ships to ferry $13.94 billion worth of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was shipped to the country between January 2023 and February 2024.

In a disclosure by NNPCLtd, it was revealed that in January, 2023 about $1.22 billion of PMS were ferried to the country in 24 ships.

Also, data by NNPC Ltd indicated that in January 2023, import was $1.11 billion; February, 37 ships carried $1.62 billion PMS; March, $1.38 billion from 29 ships;

April, $674 million from 24 ships; May, $896 million from 17 ships; June, $1.21 million from 29 ships and July, $ 646 million from 13 ships. In addition, the August shipments were valued at $745 million from 15 ships; September, $925 million from 23 ships; October, $725 million from 15 ships; November, $984 million from 23 ships and December, $1 billion from 23 ships.

