PMS: Importers Take Delivery Of N71.8bn Worth Of Product

About 90,000 tonnes (90 million litres) of cheap Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) have been imported into the country this week wven as local production supply increased by 670 per cent in less than one year.

The new importation is linked to the new landing cost, which dropped to N707.66 per litre amid ongoing price war among petroleum marketers.

At the jetties this week, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that Kuouros berthed with 38,000 tonnes; Mosunmola, 36,000 tonnes and Nord Maverick, 16, 000 tonnes. However, last month, only 75,400 tonnes were imported through Apapa jetty by marketers, leading to 16.3 per cent increase in imports in one month.

Data from NPA also noted that Binta Saleh offlladed 38,000 tonnes and Torm Damini, 37,400 tonnes at jetties. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has reported a drop in the importation of PMS in the last eight months.

The agency noted the imports of petrol had reduced from 44.6 million litres a day in August 2024 to 14.7 million a day by April 13, 2025. The NMDPRA team attributed the 30 million litres fall to contributions by local plants.

The Chief Executive Officer, Farouk Ahmed, revealed this on Tuesday during the Meet-thePress briefing series organised by the Presidential Communications Team at Abuja.

Also, Ahmed revealed that local supply increased by 670 per cent within same period. He attributed the increase to the gradual restart of the Port Harcourt Refining Company in late November, along with additional output from modular refineries.

He said: “After contributing virtually nothing in August, local plants delivered 26.2 ML/day in early April, a jump from the 3.4 ML recorded in September, the first month with measurable output.

He underscored that despite the progress made, total supply exceeded the government’s 50 ML/ day consumption target only twice during the eight-month period— once in November (56 ML) and again in February (52.3 ML).

