PMS: Importers In Dilemma As Landing Cost Surges By 25% To N1,120 Per Litre

….battle to sell 3.7bn litres

Fuel importers are currently at crossroads as port landing costs have again increased by 25 per cent from N840 to N1,120 per litre. The increase, which occurred last week, is certain to drive pump price to a minimum of N1000 per litre for the marketers, who are currently battling to sell off about 3.7 billion litres imported into the country between October and December.

Findings revealed that the price competition becomes more intense as Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which increased its fuel price by N100 is still at an advantage to sell below the importers. Data from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s revealed that only 61.11 million litres (61,109 tonnes) of PMS are currently awaiting berth at Lagos Port jetties as at Tuesday this week, while Dangote is rolled out 50 million litres at N839 per litres from Tuesday to meet domestic demand.

It was gathered that some stations selling at between N860 and N1,000 per litre may further adjust their pump price from this week, following sudden increase in landing costs.

The landing price of N1,120 per litre at the port jetties comprise the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF), shipping, freight and insurance charges, port handling and terminal charges by Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other agencies. As at Tuesday, NPA data revealed that two vessels, Mugelo and Rhedor were waiting to berth with 61, 109 tonnes and 8,000 tonnes respectively.

Giving justification for the increase in price on Monday, Dangote reaffirmed its commitment to market stability and an uninterrupted nationwide supply of petrol, adding that it increased the gantry price of petrol from N699 per litre to N799 per litre to enable MRS filling stations to sell petrol at N839 per litre.

It said: “PMS prices have been modestly realigned to sustainable levels to support long-term market stability and affordability. Under the current alignment, the PMS gantry price is N799 per litre, while MRS retail outlets are selling at N839 per litre.” Between October and December 2025, more than 3.7 billion litres of imported fuel valued at N1.77 trillion were imported by marketers.

The products are still in market over high price and low demand by by independent marketers, who prefer to patronise affordable locally produced PMS from Dangote Petroleum Refinery and other local refiners. In October, 828,000 litres of PMS were shipped to the port jetties, 1.57 billion litres in November 2025 and 1.31 billion litres in December 2025 by importers to contest with local petrol price.

However, on Monday this week, the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, explained that the refinery had continued to supply the domestic market with approximately 50 million litres of PMS daily, with nationwide evacuation and distribution operating normally, adding that the refinery’s design flexibility allows it to process a wide range of crude and intermediate feedstocks, enabling continued PMS supply during planned maintenance activities. He stressed that this capability ensured that the domestic supply remains stable and uninterrupted.

Bird said: “As a domestic producer, Dangote Petroleum Refinery continues to shield the Nigerian market from import-related volatility and external supply disruptions, while remaining a stabilising force in the downstream petroleum sector. “Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains focused on delivering energy security, price stability, and longterm value for Nigerians.”