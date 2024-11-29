PMS Importers Ferry N382bn Products In 16 Vessels

Share

Oil marketers are battling Dangote to force the price of its petrol down as no fewer than 16 vessels are expected to offload 392.7 million litres (392, 974 tonnes) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N382 billion before the end of this month.

The imports is 36.4 per cent of the 1.08 billion litres petrol projected to be imported by Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCLtd) and marketers in November 2024 as landing price of the fuel fell by 20 per cent to N971.57 per litre from N1,219 per litre.

Of the tonnage, three vessels are heading to Calabar to discharge, 43,000 tonnes, while Rivers Port is execting one vessel with 20,781 tonnes and Lagos jetties 298,793 tonnes.

Findings from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that ,ST Ilhaam, Bedford and Savana will offload, 13,000 tonnes, 10,000 tonnes and 20,000 tonne at Calabar Port jetties, while Moriarty will berth this week with 20,781 tonnes at Rivers Port.

Also, it noted that Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Phase 2 and 3a, 50,400 tonnes would take delivery of 50,400 tonnes as Bora arrived with 10,300 tonnes; ST Nenne, 20,000 tonnes and Shamal, 20,100 tonnes.

Also at Lagos Port jetties, about 298,793 tonnes will be discharge from nine vessels with Voula, 60, 110 tonnes; Advantage Portocervo, leading with 60,000 tonnes; Cl Jane Austen, 38,000 tonnes; Aquarius, 38,000 tonnes; Agios Nikolaos, 37,683 tonnes; My – croft, 27,000 tonnes; Stena Impero, 18,000 tonnes; Amirah, 15,000 tonnes and Bedford, 5,000 tonnes.

About 2.02 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit valued at N2.12 trillion has being shipped into the country within one month.

It was revealed that the fuel was ferried to the seaports jetties at, Lagos Port jetties, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT)’s phases II and III, Calabar and Warri ports by petrol marketers and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) between October and November 2024.

Shipment records revealed that NNPC Ltd brought 1.05 billion litres, while marketers imported 970,000 litres of PMS in the period. In October 2024, 1.38 billion litres) of the fuel was imported from Antwerp in Belgium to Lagos Port and in November 2024, the country is expected to produce 1.08 billion litres; December, 1.45 billion; January 2025, 1.47 billion litres; February, 1.34 billion litres and March and 1.47 billion litres.

Meanwhile, Dangote Refinery has cut its PMS ex-depot price from N990 to N970 per litre to enable marketers to patronise its product.

Recalled that the oil marker in the country have said that they preferred to import the fuel to the country as data from the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has said that the landing cost for imported PMS as of October 31, 2024 was N978.01 per liter.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the Petroleum Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr. Joseph Obele, the association was preparing to sell imported fuel at approximately N800 per liter, once regulatory approvals ware in place.

He noted PETROAN has secured partnerships with international suppliers and awaits only final import authorisations to initiate these imports.

Obele stressed that their imported fuel would not only be significantly cheaper than Dangote’s PMS but would undercut prices from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

He said: “We are calling on the regulatory agency to release our authority to import in no distant time so our first stock will come in.”

In December 2023, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, further explained that the Port Harcourt refinery would commence operations within the next two weeks.

