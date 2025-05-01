PMS: Importers Cut Shipment By 3.6bn Litres To N189bn On Price War

Share

Reduction in ex-gantry cost of locally refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by N30 per litre has further limited importation of petrol to 244 million litres (244,000 tonnes) valued at N189 billion in two weeks.

Petrol marketers fear that they may be losing an average of N466.62 million daily to Dangote Refinery and other local refiners, following reduction in gantry cost from N865 to N835 per litre.

Findings revealed that despite the drop in port landing cost from 797 per litre to N774.82 per liter, 10 vessels, which berthed at Lagos and Calabar jetties, brought low imports as the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’ shipping data revealed that only three ships came with 60,000 tonnes at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal 3 as Ayodeji, 20,000 tonnes, Lady Doyin, 20,000 tonnes and Ayodeji, 20,000 tonnes.

Also, Kuouros berthed with 38,000 tonnes; Mosunmola, 36,000 tonnes; Nord Maverick, 16, 000 tonnes; Fatima Zarah, 37,000 tonnes, Ellie M II, 37,000 tonnes offloaded their cargoes at Lagos jetties, while MT African Marvel discharged 20,000 tonnes at Calabar Port jetty.

Last month only 75,400 tonnes were shipped through Apapa jetty by Binta Saleh with 38,000 tonnes and Torm Damini, 37,400 tonnes at jetties.

However, New Telegraph gathered that importation of petrol had been reduced by 3.6 billion litres or N2.86 trillion between January and April 2025.

According to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority supply tracker, the imports plunged from 44.6millionlitres a day in August2024 to 14.7million by 13April2025, a fall of about 30million litres, or 67percent.

The authority noted that local plants delivered 26.2million/day in early April, a jump from the 3.4million recorded in September, the first month with measurable output.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Chinedu Ukadike complained that marketers who have old stocks have to sell at a loss.

Recall that between January and March 2025, local refiners produced 4.28 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N3.68 trillion.

In January they sold 1.47 billion litres worth N1.26 trillion was sold to the public at a retail price N860 per litres; February, 1.34 billion litres valued at N1.15 trillion and March, 1.47 billion litres, N1.26 trillion, following price reduction, improved domestic refining capacity and low imports.

Meanwhile, some filling stations have increased the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) to N930 per litre from N860 per litre, following decision by Dangote Refinery to temporarily stop selling petroleum products in naira after a breakdown in negotiations for the naira-for-crude deal.

