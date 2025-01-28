PMS: Importation Drops By 86.4%, Spurring Price Hike

Share

…local refiners target 1.47bn litres

Importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has further plunged by 86.4 per cent from 51.9 million litres (51,901 tonnes) to 312.6 million litres (312,612 tonnes ) in January, following low shipment by oil marketers.

Findings revealed that local production is expected to reach 1.47 billion litres by the end of this month. Currently, only two vessels arrived both Lagos and Calabar port jetties over the weekend with 51,901 tonnes as MT. ST Ilhaam berthed with 15,000 tonnes at Calabar Port, while Papillon with 36,901 tonnes was also moored at a Lagos jetty. However, it was gathered that Dangote and other refiners had taken advantage of the low imports to increase the price of the product.

Marketers are currently lining up to go for more import, which they consider far cheaper than locally refines products. It was revealed that the landing cost of imported petrol was N922.65 per litre last week after the payment of shipping and import duties.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data, Lagos jetties received 312,612 tonnes from 12 vessels at Lagos Port jetties led by Amirah with 15, 000 tonnes; Mycroft, 27,000 tonnes; CL Jane Austen, 38,000 tonnes; Voula, 60,110 tonnes; Agios Nikolaos, 37,683 tonnes; Zobu Start, 20,000 tonnes; Advantage Portocervo, 60,000 tonnes; Stena Impero, 18,000 tonne; Shamal Rhedors, 26,000 tonnes; Mycroft Rhedors, 26,000 tonnes; Ashabi, 20,000 tonnes and Iasonas, 18,919 tonnes.

The shipping data also revealed that Mosunmola berthed at New Oil Jetty (NOJ) with 44,000 tonnes, Elandra Baltic is expected to discharged 40,000 tonnes at WAPS, MT Ayodeji, 15,000 tonnes at Dozzy and MT African Marvel, 20,000 tonnes. Findings also indicated that between October and December 2024, the country’s refineries produced 3.91 billion litres for domestic consumption.

In October 2024, 1.38 billion litres of the fuel was imported from Antwerp in Belgium to Lagos Port, and in November 2024, the country produced 1.08 billion litres and December, 1.45 billion. Recall that oil marketers had said that the cost of foreign petrol, which is N922.65 per litre was cheaper by N32. 35 when compared to the N955 per litre offered at the loading gantry of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery had earlier explained that the rise in petrol price from N899.50 was due to an increase in the cost of crude oil, the major component for refined petroleum products.

However, the daily energy data released by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) revealed that the on-spot estimated import parity into tanks was N922.65 per litre, a reduction of N21 or 2.2 per cent from the N943.75 per litre quoted on Thursday.

It was further explained that the average cost for 30 days rose to N939.52 per litre on Friday, up from N929.07 per litre on Thursday, and N900.74 per litre on Tuesday. The document also noted that the price of Brent crude was benchmarked at $78.29 per barrel, down from $78.88 per barrel the previous day, with an exchange rate of N1,550 per dollar.

