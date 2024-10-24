PMS: Importation Drops By 33% To N106bn

Share

As the country gradually comes to terms with economic realities orchestrated by fuel subsidy removal, importers of Premium Motor Spirit have sustained their trade to fill the gaps left by local refinery operators.

To this end, five vessels have ferried in 110,775 tonnes (110.77 million litres) of PMS valued at N106 billion from Lome Port to Nigerian port jetties for October supplies. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the arrival of the petroleum product would, however, attract extra N59.63 on the existing fuel pump price before the end of the month, being the landing cost and other charges.

Currently, data from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) indicates that the latest import is lower than the 165,050 tonnes imported in September by 33 per cent. The shipping data indicated that the product would be offloaded from five vessels at Lagos and Kikikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT).

The vessels are Largo Sea that arrived with 37,000 tonnes, while Binta Saleh laden with 10,000 tonnes; Atlas T, 38,775 tonnes; Berners, 15000 tonnes and Lady Victoria I, 10,000 tones.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) had said the landing cost for imported PMS has been raised by four per cent to N956.13 per litre in October 2024 from N919.55 in September 2024 as the increase is linked to the exchange rate of N1, 645/$1 for October.

It was learnt that it costs N887.45 per litre to ferry the product from overseas to Togo, while the freight and other charges from Lome Port to Lagos port jetties include N10.37, port charges N7.37, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Levy N4.47, storage cost N2.58 to arrive at N913.12 per litre for total direct cost.

Also, the total direct cost was added to the finance cost, including a letter of credit (N16.53) and total interest (N43.01), which raised the landing cost of the product to N956.13 per litre.

In addition to this haulage cost and marketers’ marginal cost and other unspecified costs have pushed the average pump price to be around N1,000 per litre. Last months, importers flooded the port’s jetties with 165 million tonnes (165,050 tonnes) of PMS valued as against the 106,500 tonnes witnessed in August 2024.

In September, the shipping data revealed that Sabaek had arrived with 60,000 tonnes, while Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT), Phase II took delivery of 85,050 tonnes from six vessels.

It noted that Matrix S. Ilu discharged 15,000 tonnes; Virgo I,15,000 tonnes; Stellar, 10,050 tonnes; Maestro, 10,000 tonnes; Shamal, 20,000 tonnes and Delphinus, 15,000 tonnes, adding that Mycroft, 20,000 tonnes offloaded its consignments at Calabar Port.

