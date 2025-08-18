PMS: Import Shrinks To 55% As Marketers Ferry In N111bn Worth Of Product

Price competition and volume of local production have further made importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to shrink as only four vessels arrived at the port jetties recently with 130 million litres (130,000 tonnes). Imports was 289 million litres in June, leading to 55 per cent decrease between June and July 2025 despite marketers’ low ex-depot prices of N815 per litre which is below dangote’s N820 per litre.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data indicated that Lausu brought 24,000 tonnes to Kirikiri Lighgter Terminal Phase2; Amif, 30,000 tonnes; Ayodeji, 33,000 tonnes and Rich Harvest, 43,000 tonnes have berthed at the Apapa wharf jetty with their cargo. Also in January, the country imported 492 million litres; February, 701.75 million litres; March, 419 million litres; April, 441 million litres; May, 322 million litres and June, 289 million litres.

In June 2025, NPA’s shipping data explained that Oluwajuwonlo ferried 20,000 tonnes to the country as Taurus with 99,000 tonnes; STI Guard, 90,000 tonnes; Zeal Start, 20,000 tonnes; Mosunmola, 35,000 tonnes; Leste, 10, 000 tonnes and Virgo I, 15,000 tonnes offloaded their products in various jetties. In January 2025, the country local refiners produced 1.47 billion litres; February, 1.34 billion litres and March, 1.47 billion litres.

Also, between May and June, no fewer than 3.12 billion litres of petrol were produced by the local refiners as Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) revealed that a total of 1.44 billion litres (1.44 million tonnes) were produced in June and 1.69 billion litres (1.69 million tonnes) in May 2025, leading to a 14.62 per cent drop in one month.

The authority explained that indicated that the daily average truck out of the fuel by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and other marketers was 48.3 million litres. Recall that ever since the Federal Government’s policy on crude oil sales in naira, there has disruption in the regular importation of blended 1. 6 billion litres of petrol valued at N1. 38 billion from Malta and the Netherlands to Nigeria between January and till date.

It was gathered that average monthly production of PMS in the country was between 733.6 million litres and 812.2 million litres between January and May 2025, while imports from Malta was estimated at 180 million litres following the improvement in local production by the local refiners and average retail price of N860 per litres.

Also, it was revealed that the local refineries have been maintaining an average production of 26.2 million litres of petrol daily, translating to 3.96 billion litres between January and May 2025, while imports from Malta was 1.47 billion litres in five months as marketers spent about N120 billion ($79.5 million as freight) as freight to ship 3.51 million tonnes of gasoline to Lagos jetties from Lome Port between January and April 2025.

It was gathered the trend to import supplies from Lome Port was motivated by financial incentives to reduce tax and continue purchases in US dollars as the Federal Government has made a push for companies to transact in naira, leading to patronising the neighbouring port to cut cost of freighting to the country.

Findings revealed that in January, they ferried 23,600 tonnes daily; February, 35,485.19 tonnes; March, 29,602.37 tonnes and April, 35,485.19 tonnes. Consequently, in the first four months of the year, no fewer than 3.51 tonnes were ferried to the port at the cost of $22.68 per tonnes as January imports reached 708,000 tonnes; February, 939,585 tonnes; March, 917,662 tonnes and April, 939,585 tonnes.

According to S&P Global Commodities at Sea data, gasoline imports to Nigeria and Togo surged from around 200,000 barrels per day in January to over 300,000 barrels per day in March, and roughly 250,000 b/d in April, close to Nigeria’s total of around 300,000 b/d of national demand, saying Togo had become an increasingly important channel for Nigerian imports as traders have drawn growing volumes to the offshore Lome market, where supplies are then loaded from large cargoes onto smaller vessels.

It added: “Strong flows to West Africa have been aided by soft freight costs. Platts assessed the Clean Longrange UKC-West Africa rate at $22.68/mt on May 12, down from $28.25/mt the previous year.” In May, Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced a significant reduction in the ex-depot price of PMS from N835 to N825 per litre amid Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to stabilise fuel supply and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

Also, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited reduced the price of petrol to N880 per litre in Lagos and N935 in Abuja. From N925, some NNPC retail outlets in Lagos changed their pump price to N880 on Easter Monday, while those in Abuja adjusted from N950 to N935.