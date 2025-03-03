PMS: Dangote To Refund Customers Who Purchased Above Advertised Price

Share

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced that it will refund customers who purchase Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at rates higher than the advertised prices from any of its key partners – AP (Ardova Plc), Heyden, or MRS – across Nigeria.

This move follows the refinery’s recent reduction of its gantry price from N890 per litre to N825 per litre.

The refinery stated that this is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure that Nigerians are the primary beneficiaries of the price reduction and in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to stimulate the economy.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the refinery confirmed it will refund N65 per litre on the over 200,000 metric tonnes of PMS purchased by marketers at the old gantry price of N890 per litre, prior to the new rate of N825 per litre.

Dangote refinery also absorbed N16bn loss by refunding N65/litre to marketers for Nigerians to benefit from cheaper fuel.

“The step, effective February 27, 2025, guarantees that none of our valued business partners will experience a loss due to the price change.

More importantly, it ensures that the new, lower rate takes immediate effect nationwide for the benefit of the Nigerian people,” the statement said.

The refinery emphasised that this initiative extends beyond MRS Holdings, Ardova Plc (AP), and Heyden.

It urged other marketers sourcing stock from it to pass on the benefits of the new pricing to consumers at the retail level, encouraging a collective commitment to affordable, quality products. Dangote also condemned any exploitation of the new pricing structure.

