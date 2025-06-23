PMS: Dangote Refinery Sells Fuel Higher Than NNPC, Others In Lagos

Share

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, a key distributor of Dangote Refinery’s petroleum products, sold fuel at a higher price than the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), North West, Total and Mobil in Lagos.

Investigation by New Telegraph yesterday showed that MRS Filling Stations sold fuel at N925 per litre, which NNPC Ltd owned stations sold at N915, North West, N910, TotalEnergies, N910 and Mobil, N910.

Fuel prices had risen following global oil price increase as a result of the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Also the Dangote Petroleum Refinery increased its ex-depot price, which is the price at which products are sold to marketers, from N825 to N880 per litre.

Available information revealed that MRS sells fuel at N955 per litre in the Southeast; N935 per litre in Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti States; N955 per litre in the Northeast and N945 per litre in the Northwest and North Central regions.

Recall that a few days ago, Petroleumprice.ng also confirmed fuel prices increase. Petroleumprice.ng is Nigeria’s premier online destination for comprehensive petroleum price updates, marketplace information, and news related to the oil and gas industry.

Data from it stated that Dangote Refinery’s ex-depot fuel price increased from N825 to N840 per litre; Rainoil’s price rose from N850 to N900 per litre; Fynefield and Mainland increased theirs to N930 and N920, adding N51 and N63, respectively; Sigmund sold at N920 per litre; Matrix Warri’s price was N910; NIPCO increased last week from N827 to N895 and Aiteo increased it ex-depot fuel price from N825 to N840 per litre.

Also the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) Competency Centre in its recent energy bulletin stated that fuel landing cost had risen to N914.15 per litre with average 30 days of N898.23 a litre.

It added that diesel was N1,076.56 per litre with average 30 days at N985.79, ATK was N1,208.75 per litre with average 30 days at N939.75 per litre.

