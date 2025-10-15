PMI Endorses Dangote Refinery As Global Benchmark For Project Excellence

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has earned a high commendation from the Global Board members of the Project Management Institute (PMI), which described the facility as a worldclass model of excellence in project execution and remarkable demonstration of global project management standards.

The PMI’s Board members led by the Chief of Staff to the global Chief Executive Officer, Lenka Pincot, on a visit to Nigeria were hosted by the executive members of the Dangote Group in-house Community of Practice for Project Management which led them on tour of the world largest single train refinery, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser plant, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The international delegation which was overwhelmed by the scale and sophistication of the Refinery complex were full of praises for the management for the refinery project’s scale, precision, and alignment with international benchmarks in project delivery.”

Pincot, who stood in for the PMI Global CEO in her remark expressed the Institute’s admiration of the refinery’s execution and its transformative impact on the people, Nigeria and global energy landscape describing it as a living embodiment of PMI’s purpose.

She spoke while being received by the Vice-President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Devakumar Edwi, in his office after the tour of the Refinery Complex. Pincot said: “At PMI, we have a clear purpose, we maximise project success to elevate our world.

This Guinness World Record project is a beautiful example of that purpose in action. “Everything we’ve seen here is aweinspiring. Beyond the structures and systems, we also see the broader impact you’re creating for your country, your economy, your people, and the environment.

You’ve essentially built an entire ecosystem.” She added that PMI looked forward to strengthening collaboration with Dangote Industries, particularly in sharing learning experiences and project insights with PMI’s global community.