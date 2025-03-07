PMAN To Build Radio, TV Stations In Abuja

Share

The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has announced plans to build radio and television stations in Abuja. NAN reports that Pretty Okafor, the national president of the PMAN, spoke during a facility tour of the property on Tuesday in Abuja.

Okafor, who visited the site alongside the national executive council of PMAN, said the facility “is a one-stop-shop entertainment hub”. He said the project is being developed on 2.5 hectares of property in the Kukwaba district of the FCT.

Okafor said the entertainment hub was an age-long vision of the association that would offer creative centres, and event and talent development platforms geared towards making the FCT a showbiz hub.

“We are also planning two music schools; business of music school and rudiment of music school still in this place that will enable us to train and sustain,” he said.

“We want to train musicians, sustain their talents because we have these schools where they will pass through. “Although, PMAN headquarters is in Lagos, we are embarking on projects aimed at building capacity and opportunities for artists across the country.

“We have two radio stations, the live radio station and a backup radio station, and our radio station is actually the most equipped radio station in Africa, as I speak to you.

“All of these are to give musicians a leeway for them to be exposed, and you don’t have to do payola anymore, just upload your song and it will go viral via the radio stations.

“We want to establish a PMAN radio and TV station here in Abuja and we would expand to the four geopolitical zones. “What that means is that what we’re doing here in Abuja, will be done in Kaduna, Jos. Enugu, Rivers and other parts of the country.”

Okafor added that PMAN is working towards creating platforms to develop budding talents in music. He said the association was championing initiatives that will promote Nigerian music and artistes in the global space, including a proposed PMAN Afrobeats Music Festival.

“In 2024, we organised the PMAN Afrobeat Music Festival in Spain and we are supposed to go for the festival this year, taking these greenhorns and the budding talents to these countries to expose them,” he added.

Sydney Asowari, the governor FCT chapter of PMAN, commended the Okafor-led national leadership of the association for the projects.

“I want to thank Mr President because you have done well for this union, and as well members of the NEC that are here, as you came from all your different states,” he said. “Just know that we are one united PMAN and there is no rancour whatsoever.”

