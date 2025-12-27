The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has suspended its National President, Pretty Okafor, following an emergency meeting of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC).

In a communiqué issued on Thursday, December 25, 2025, the NEC said the decision was taken after extensive deliberations on what it described as serious governance issues within the association.

The suspension takes immediate effect and will remain in place pending the outcome of a full investigation and disciplinary process.

To prevent a leadership vacuum, the Council appointed the FCT Chapter Chairman, Mr Sydney Sparrow, as Acting National President.

According to the NEC, the action against Okafor was necessitated by alleged repeated violations of PMAN’s constitution, abuse of office, disregard for due process and conduct deemed harmful to the credibility and stability of the association.

The council accused the suspended president of unilaterally appointing individuals as First and Second Vice Presidents without approval or ratification by the NEC.

These appointments, it said, were made in breach of constitutional provisions, and despite objections from members, the appointees were allowed to participate in official meetings.

The NEC also condemned the removal of the duly elected National Treasurer, who was reportedly excluded from official platforms after raising concerns about the auditing of the association’s finances. The action was described as a direct threat to transparency and accountability.

Further concerns were raised over the performance of the National Working Committee under Okafor’s leadership, particularly its failure to organise major national programmes such as the PMAN Music Awards, implement welfare initiatives for members, or effectively regulate industry standards.

The council also cited an alleged lack of tolerance for opposing views, noting that the leadership style fostered division, suppressed dissent and weakened collective decision-making within the association.

Another major issue highlighted was a controversial joint venture involving PMAN-owned property in Abuja.

According to the NEC, the agreement allegedly allocated 60 per cent of the stake to a private developer, 30 per cent to PMAN and 10 per cent to an unidentified entity, raising concerns over transparency, possible conflict of interest and financial impropriety.

As part of its resolutions, the NEC nullified all unilateral appointments made by the suspended president, reinstated the National Treasurer and approved a forensic audit of PMAN’s financial records and recent joint venture agreements.

The council urged members nationwide to remain calm, stressing that the suspension is a corrective step aimed at restoring accountability and good governance within the association.

It reaffirmed PMAN’s commitment to protecting the welfare of Nigerian musicians and upholding the principles enshrined in its constitution.