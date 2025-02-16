PMAN: Imo musicians elect ‘Koko nwa Jesus’ as Governor, Madu as image maker

Share

Frontline Imo based bongo musician and activist, Comr Emmanuel Osuigwe popularly known as Koko nwa Jesus has been elected as the governor of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Imo State chapter. He was elected unopposed.

The election which held at Mess77 Recreation Center, Beaton Complex along Egbu road was attended by representatives of the PMAN National President, Pretty Okafor, delegates from the different local government branches across the state, former governors of the association, branch chairmen, stakeholders and mayors of the zones.

Announcing the result, the chairman of the electoral committee, Mr. Sabinus Okorie said the winner of the governorship election, Mr Koko nwa Jesus had successfully passed through a rigorous screening process and having scored thirty votes without any void, was accordingly duly elected as the 7th democratically elected governor of Imo chapter.

Other officers elected to work with the governor for the interest of Imo musicians include the Deputy Governor, Comr Favor Ikechukwu Ononiwu from Oru East, the public Relations Officer and image maker, Hon. Sir Austin Madu (Takwas), the Treasurer, Mr Boniface Dubai, the Provost, Comr Frank Loziano and the Welfare Officer, Madam Chinyere from Ikeduru popularly known in PMAN circle as Mama PMAN.

Speaking after the election, the Assistant National Secretary, Lady Golda C Njiribeako thanked Imo musicians and leaders for coming en masse to vote in candidates of their choice inspite of initial distractions by some disgruntled elements.

She expressed Joy that the Imo State chapter election which was rescheduled has been held at last with a vibrant governor and quality executives emerging.

The representative of the National President said she would ensure that Imo State chapter is carried along in terms of any goodies and opportunities from the headquarters.

Also speaking, the former governor of the association, Chief Chris Chikere Kpakarakpa commended the organizers of the election for a job well done. He expressed confidence in the newly elected executives and prayed for their success, just as he told the new governor to be ready to make sacrifices because according to him, ‘ PMAN is all about time and sacrifices in order to succeed. Other speakers who issued advisories and commendations include Dr. Emma Maduike, Comr Bismarck Ekeocha, Chief Dansatch Emeka Opara (leader of Oriental Brothers), KC Voice a bongo artiste and Viscount, a member of the All Entertainers Association of Imo State, an association that is affiliated to PMAN, Imo State.

