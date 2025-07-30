New Telegraph

July 30, 2025
PM: Uk’ll Recognize Palestinian State In Sept Unless Israel Agrees To Gaza Ceasefire

British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state at a UN meeting in September unless Israel meets certain conditions.

He said the recognition will happen unless the Israeli government takes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza”, including a ceasefire and a commitment to a long-term peace process.

Most countries – about 139 in all – formally recognise a Palestinian state, and last week France pledged to do so at the same UN meeting.

Earlier, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said more than 60,000 Palestinians have now been killed since Israel’s offensive began, reports the BBC.

A UN-backed food security body also said “the worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out” in Gaza; Israel insists there are no restrictions on aid deliveries and that there is “no starvation”. Israel does not allow international news organisations into Gaza to report freely.

