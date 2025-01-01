Plymouth Dismiss Rooney After Poor Run

Share

H ead coach Wayne Rooney has left Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle by mutual agreement.

The 39-year-old former England captain oversaw just four league wins and suffered 13 defeats in 23 Championship games after taking charge of the Pilgrims in May.

He leaves with them at the foot of the division. Rooney came to Home Park four months after being sacked by Birmingham City following an 83- day spell in charge that brought nine defeats in 15 games.

He and his players were booed following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Oxford United – their sixth defeat in a nine-game winless run that began in early November.

Rooney defiantly said he did not take criticism “personally” after that loss, but it was enough to end the tenure of the man who was lauded as “the perfect candidate to provide the exciting and attacking brand of football” when appointed.

Under Rooney – who set scoring records for England and Manchester United during his decorated playing career – Plymouth have dropped to the bottom of the table, scored the joint fewest goals in the second tier and have conceded more than any other club in England’s top four divisions.

