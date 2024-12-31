Plymouth Argyle Sack Rooney After Season’s Dismal Start

Share

Plymouth Argyle have sacked Wayne Rooney as their head coach as the club currently sits bottom of the Championship following a dreadful run of form.

Rooney’s exit was confirmed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Wednesday morning.

READ ALSO:

Romano wrote on his Official X account, Wayne Rooney leaves Plymouth Argyle with immediate effect.

“Club confirms mutual decision after only one win in 14 games since joining the club.”

Share

Please follow and like us: