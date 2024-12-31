New Telegraph

December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
Plymouth Argyle Sack Rooney After Season’s Dismal Start

Plymouth Argyle have sacked Wayne Rooney as their head coach as the club currently sits bottom of the Championship following a dreadful run of form.

Rooney’s exit was confirmed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Wednesday morning.

Romano wrote on his Official X account, Wayne Rooney leaves Plymouth Argyle with immediate effect.

“Club confirms mutual decision after only one win in 14 games since joining the club.”

