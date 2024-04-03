PLWDs Demand Accessibility Policy At Airports

The Coalition of Disability Organisation (CODO) has called on the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, to develop and implement comprehensive accessibility policy and guidelines at all airports in the country. The Programme Officer of the Centre for citizens with disability, Florence Attah, made this call yesterday while addressing journalists in Lagos, where she said the many airports in the country lack adequate infrastructure such as ramp, elevators and accessible restrooms thus making it difficult for people living with disability to navigate through terminals at the airports.

She said the recent incident involving Mr. Demola Daniel on March 27, at KFC Restaurant at the Murtala International Airport, Lagos is a blatant violation of the National Disability Act. The Debola incidence typifies the experience of many persons with disabilities that often go unspoken in Nigeria. She said: “We hereby commend him for calling out violators and asserting his rights. However, his action should serve as deterrence to other corporate organisations and individuals engaging in discriminatory practices across the country.