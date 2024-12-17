PLWD Urges Support For First Lady On Christmas Gift Day

Share

The Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation, a group of physically challenged people have called on well-meaning Nigerians-corporate and individuals to join hands in sponsoring their Annual Christian Gift Day Program.

The Coordinator and Founder of the Oshilaja Foundation, Kehinde Oshilaja made this call in a press release made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the past annual celebrations have been sponsored by wife of the President Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

However, Oshilaja is now appealing to all Nigerians to ‘contribute to this laudable program” Scheduled for December 23rd, 2024, at Evans Square, Lagos.

Oshilaja, a visually impaired noted that this year’s theme; “For the betterment of Nigeria” aims to bring together over 300 PLWDs from three senatorial districts across Lagos State.

Comrade Oshilaja thanks the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her support over the years, while appealing to other Nigerians to contribute to this laudable program.

He explained that the event is not just about gift-giving; it’s about showing love and care to people living with disabilities, just as Jesus Christ did.

Oshilaja emphasized the importance of attending programs that involve people with disabilities and encouraged state governors to organize Christmas programs that cater to PLWDs.

In terms of gift ideas, Oshilaja suggested donating essential items like canes for the blind, wheelchairs for the crippled, and other necessities that many PLWDs cannot afford.

“Let’s come together to make this Christmas season special for our brothers and sisters living with disabilities”, he urged.

