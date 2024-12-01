PLWD Canvases Standard Data Base For Physically Challenged

Share

…Hails Tinubu for making himself available…

…Sanwo-Olu for members welfare

A group for people living with disabilities, the Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation has lauded Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for efforts towards the welfare of its members, particularly the creation of the Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs (LASODA).

The group also called on the Federal Government to cultivate a standard database for physically challenged people, so as to ensure adequate provisions are made for them as citizens.

Founder and Coordinator of the group, Comrade Kehinde Oshilaja express the group’s appreciation for Sanwo-Olu in a pre-celebration speech delivered by the Coordinator of the Oshilaja Foundation, Comrade Kehinde Oshilaja, at the Alagomeji Community Centre Mosque and Ijo Orunmila Ato, in Mainland Local Government on Friday and Four Square Gospel Church headquarters on Sunday respectfully.

Urging other state governors to emulate the Lagos Governor, Oshilaja also appreciated him for

free transportation announced for members and other incentives to cushion the effects of the economic hardship in the country.

The group also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts at reshaping the economy, while also appealing that he should do more, especially for people living with disabilities, citing serious hunger in the country.

“We shall also like to express our profound love to President Bola” Ahmed Tinubu, who avails himself in reshaping the economy and our direction as a nation, however, we shall further appeal to him to do more for PLWD because there is serious hunger in our nation.

“Our challenges are numerous but we as an organisation will urge the Federal government to improve on our data collection so as to know our general population and the complete data of those living with disabilities”, Oshilaja said.

