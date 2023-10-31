Plot To Stop Soludo’s Second Term Bid Uncovered

…As Crisis Rocks Campaign Group.

Barely two years and six months to the conduct of the gubernatorial election in Anambra State, there are strong indications that a plot to stop the second-term ambition of Governor Charles Soludo is said to have been uncovered.

This is the climax of the internal cold war within the ranks of one of the shadowing campaign groups that saw the victory of the governor in the last election known as Soludo Support Group (SSG).

The face-off has pitched the founder of the group and the Deputy Chief Of Staff and Chief of Protocol to Soludo, Mr Chinedu Nwoye and three top members of the group who the governor’s aide alleged are planning to work against the second term ambition of the governor.

Nwoye who spoke with reporters, said the three members are fighting tooth and nail to pull the governor down because they claimed the governor didn’t give them political appointments or contracts as a “settlement “.

Nwoye emphasized that the general public especially other members of SSG should be mindful of the said three characters who are going around using SSG to deceive unsuspecting citizens that they are working for the governor whereas in truth they are not working for him but seriously plotting his downfall through anti-SSG activities.

He said the “three former members” who are working against Gov Soludo’s administration are one Chidi Okoye Ogazi, Charles Ebulue and Arinzechukwu Awogu.

He said the trio mentioned above have drawn a battle line between themselves and the governor. Because the governor didn’t remember them with political appointments and other largese, they will deal with him ruthlessly in the next governorship election.

The disclaimer was necessary so as to tell the people that Chidi Okoye Ogazi, Charles Ebulue and Arinzechukwu Awogu are not working for the governor but using the platform to gather people so as to trade with it, stressing that Soludo Support Group is about grassroots mobilisation.

He said one of the three members Charles Ebulue, during the House of Assembly and Federal House of Representatives Elections in the state, came out openly and worked against the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), saying that the reasons for his anti-APGA activities were because Soludo did not give him appointment.

” This interview is to present the facts and also to save the vulnerable and people who that may be ignorant of the fact that Chidi Okoye Ogazi from Enugwu-Agidi, Charles Ebulue from Osumenyi and Arinzechukwu Awogu from Ogbaru, are deceiving people that they are Soludo Support Group members.”

“Yes. There were members but having checked their activities in the past two years, I discovered that they are clandestinely working against Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo”

Nwoye therefore reiterated that the disclaimer was necessary because it is time to call a spade a spade, adding that no one should deal with the three musketeers as SSG members anywhere in the world because they are not supporting Soludo instead they are anti-Soludo’s government.

Reacting to the disclaimer, Sir Arinzechukwu Awogu who insisted that he remains the National Coordinator of Soludo Support Group (SSG), said the issue of SSG was not about himself rather those who will tell the truth are there. He said SSG is a flagship structure that brought about the administration in power.

Awogu noted that SSG consists of men and women of impeccable character who are still committed to supporting and promoting Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo. He said he revived SSG which was dead for two years and that the governor’s Chief Protocol Officer had floated another platform using political appointees.

Awogu disclosed that Nwoye was not on good terms with Awugosi, BOT members and the leadership of the SSG where he was the National Coordinator; that from top to bottom was in disarray SSG until he came in and reversed the situation. He had to appeal to the conscience of SSG members with the audacity of hope that tomorrow would be better.

“The real issue is that the Soludo Administration should recognize that SSG members are there, adding that the disdainful attitudes towards members prompted agitations within the SSG family. He said whatever Chinedu Nwoye is doing with SSG is a nullity because he is no longer the National Coordinator of the group” he said.

On the other hand, Chidi Okoye Ogazi said he would not respond to Chinedu Nwoye because the latter is doing everything possible to truncate his relationship with Gov Soludo.

The text message he sent to this reporter’s phone reads, ” How do I respond to someone who deliberately destroyed my reputation because he saw the governor getting very close to me because of my work of establishing SSG in the nooks and crannies of the state using my relationships, experience and pedigree?