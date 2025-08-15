Plot To Rig Anambra By-Election Thwarted – APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has announced that the grand plot to manipulate the Saturday by-elections in Anambra State has been botched, accusing its political traducers of being the masterminds.

The party further contended that the false alarm raised by the opposition parties in the area about rigging was a ploy to deceive the public and ultimately execute their failed plans.

According to the National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Evangelist, Chinedu Obigwe, the members of the opposition had perfect plans to manipulate the process, but failed when their plans were nipped in the bud.

“The above-referred news report is a fabricated tissue of lies that emanated from the camp’s disgruntled political elements that can be referred to as false alarmists”

“These elements are actually plotting to rig the tomorrow, being August 16th 2025, bye election, but seeing that their evil plan is being thwarted one after the other, they resorted to crying wolf where none exists”

“They had earlier mobilised thugs and cultists to cause mayhem in Anambra South Senatorial District and Onitsha North 1 State Constituency, but were dislodged by security operatives”

“The opposition and their cohorts are the actual people planning to unleash thugs on innocent electorates in tomorrow’s bye election to rig the election”

“But it’s now obvious to them that security agents will deal decisively with their thugs, hence their reason for shedding crocodile tears”

“The National Security Agencies and our security chiefs should ignore their cock and bull story because they are drowning political idiots that must not be taken seriously” he said.

Obigwe noted that with the achievements of the Gov Charles Soludo-led administration of APGA, extraction is enough for the party to emerge victorious in the election, boasting that there is nothing to fear about.

“Governor Soludo’s antecedents are well known to Nigerians; the last thing he will do is to encourage election rigging”

“As Anambra State Governor, he used his good work in Anambra to justify the confidence reposed in him by Anambra electorates and the electorates are determined to use voting for APGA candidates on 16th August bye election and voting for him on November 8th governorship elections to pay him back”

“The will of Anambra electorates will definitely prevail”, he concluded.