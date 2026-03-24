Plot To Remove Ogunmodede, Ilechukwu From Eagles Thickens

Fresh indications have emerged that the positions of Super Eagles assistant coaches, Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu, may be under serious threat as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) intensifies its review of the national team’s technical crew.

Both coaches have arrived in Turkey with the Super Eagles as the team prepare for friendlies against Iran and Jordan.

The matches form part of efforts to prepare the team for future competitions, but sources within the NFF revealed that discussions are ongoing behind the scenes over possible changes to the coaching setup.

Sources said some chieftains of the Federation believe the two coaches are not contributing enough to the technical development of the team and should give way to more experienced tacticians that will adequately support the Technical Adviser, Eric Chelle.

The NFF Technical Committee is expected to meet with Chelle in the coming weeks to decide on possible adjustments as the federation looks to build a stronger and more balanced coaching crew. Despite the uncertainty, Ogunmodede recently boosted his profile after earning a UEFA B coaching licence in Scotland.

He also made history with Remo Stars F.C. by leading them to their first Nigeria Premier Football League title in the 2024/2025 season. However, the club’s struggles this season, which led to the appointment of Usman Abdallah as head coach, have further raised questions about his current standing.