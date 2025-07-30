Plot To Overthrow Tinubu Act Of Cowardice, Desperation – LP

The Labour Party has described as malicious, the petition addressed to the National Security Adviser, allegedly authored by one Abayomi Arabambi, who it said, continues to falsely parade himself as the spokesman of party.

The party noted that in the said petition, Arabambi falsely accused prominent leaders of the Labour Party, including Mr. Peter Obi, Comrade Joe Ajaero, Senator Victor Umeh, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, and Dr. Yunusa Tanko, of plotting a violent overthrow of the Bola Tinubu administration under the guise of organising a One Million Man March.

Interim National Chairman Senator Nenadi Usman, in a statement by her Senior Special Assistant (Media), Ken Asogwa, said the allegation is an act of cowardice and desperation.

Senator Usman added that the party is not aware of any protest scheduled for July 30, purportedly aimed at reclaiming the former national secretariat of the Labour Party currently occupied by former Chairman, Julius Abure, at Utako, Abuja.

According to her, Labour Party under her leadership neither authorised nor sanctioned any individual or group to march on the streets in the name of reclaiming a property the party has long abandoned.

“As a law-abiding political party, following the Supreme Court’s ruling of 4th April 2025, which affirmed Senator Nenadi Usman’s leadership, we have formally notified relevant law enforcement agencies, urging them to enforce the judgement by vacating the illegal occupants of the former secretariat.

“Regrettably, the inertia of these agencies forced the party to relocate to a new and more secure location. Since then, the party has moved on, fully focused on its core mission,” she said.

The National Chairman said it is laughable and deeply suspicious for anyone to insinuate that the Labour Party intends to forcibly reclaim a building it no longer uses.

“What is, however, more alarming is the fictitious and irresponsible allegation of a planned coup d’état against the Tinubu administration – a claim suspiciously lumped with this so-called One Million Man March.

“How an alleged protest to reclaim a party office translates to a violent toppling of a sitting government beats the imagination of any right-thinking Nigerian,” she wondered.

Mrs. Usman stated that such allegation is not only a reckless lie, but a dangerous and desperate attempt to frame up respected leaders of the Labour Party in a phoney plot to destabilise the nation.

“It is a throwback to a dark era when individuals were roped into phantom coup plots simply for opposing the government of the day.

“We are already aware that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have begun harassing key party officials on the strength of this concocted tale. We warn that this path is a slippery slope that endangers our democracy,” she warned.

The National Chairman called on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the malicious petition and unmask the true faces behind this sinister agenda to heat up the polity through deceit, misinformation, and fear, and pledged the commitment of the party to the rule of law and democratic principles.