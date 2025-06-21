Plot To Oust Tinubu Thickens As Atiku, Mark, Obi, El-rufai, Amaechi, Others Float New Party

Share

In a bid oust President Bola Tinubu in 2027, major opposition leaders in the country have come together under a new group, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), and applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission, to register it as a new political party, to be used as a vehicle to prosecute the 2027 general elections.

The group led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, had last month adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as platform to oust President Bola Tinubu in the next presidential election.

But over the weekend, opposition leaders under the aegis of National Opposition Coalition Group (NOCG), said they have endorsed All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as a new political platform. This is after a meeting of the group in Abuja.

The group had at a meeting on May 6, presided over by former President of the Senate, David Mark, set up a 15-member committee with the mandate to form an association for the purpose of applying to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration as a political party.

Saturday Telegraph learnt that a series of meetings were held thereafter, and subcommittees constituted, which submitted reports to the group.

At the meeting, the group passed a resolution adopting ADA as the name of the new association.

In a statement signed by Rotimi Amaechi and Umar Ardo, an interim leadership, comprising Chief Akin A. Ricketts as Protem Chairman and Abdullahi Musa Elayo, Protem National Secretary, was constituted.

It was not immediately known if former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Mr. Peter Obi, and other coalition members, were working with the group.

Attempt to reach Paul Ibe, spokesperson of the former Vice President was not successful as he could not answer his call.

Ador was however quoted to have said that Atiku, Obi, former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, his Edo State counterpart, John Oyegun, were at meeting where the decision to register ADA was taken.

Other politicians said to have been part of the meeting were former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, his Sokoto State counterpart, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawa, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, ⁠Abubakar Malami, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Price Uche Secondus, former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chdioka and Hon. Nnenna Ukeje.

The coalition led by Atiku and Obi, had reportedly adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC) as platform to contest the 2027 general elections. The parties are expected to sign the agreement before the end of this month. ADC might probably be second option if INEC refuses to register ADA.

The Thursday meeting also approved the logo, slogan and motto of the new association, as well its manifesto and constitution.

The interim leadership was mandated to facilitate the registration of the association with INEC, as well as to secure a befitting office accommodation.

“And when successful, open a bank account for the party for financial transactions,” the statement added.

