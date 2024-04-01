Plot To Impeach Fubara Dead On Arrival, PDP Tells 27 Rivers Lawmakers

The Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on 27 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly to jettison the plot to impeach Governor Siminilayi Fubara because it simply won’t work.

The PDP spoke in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Sydney Tambari Gbara following the threat made by the 27 lawmakers to initiate another round of impeachment proceedings against Fubara.

The lawmakers, through the speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule had at the weekend threatened to impeach Fubara if he continued to allegedly violate the country’s constitution.

Amaewhule said: “They must not forget that the Rivers State House of Assembly has the mandate of the people and that we swore an oath of allegiance to the Constitution to do the needful including the Impeachment of the Governor as a last resort.

“So, if it becomes a last resort, in accordance with the law, we will not hesitate to do so because no individual is bigger than Rivers State, including the Governor.

Gbara urged the lawmakers to allow the court to determine the issues they raised and to also make meaningful laws for the good of the state rather than disturbing its peace.

He urged the lawmakers to address their legitimacy question in the light of Section 109 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended following their defections from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Gbara, posterity would not be kind to the lawmakers for allegedly choosing the path of destruction rather than peace and reconciliation.

He said: “You have several cases querying your legality in courts, why are you running away from them? You are here constituting a public nuisance, engaging in illegal assembly, taking illegal decisions and making illegal laws, knowing full well that you no longer represent your constituents.

“If you want to know what Rivers people think about you go to the streets and ask questions. You are an illegal assembly and your laws are inconsequential to Rivers people”.

He added: “Although we are not holding brief for the state government, as a party, let me tell Tony Okocha that Governor Siminialayi Fubara has in his desire to further deepen peace in the state implemented the Peace Accord and in accordance with our laws.

“So, your attempt to try to stampede Governor Fubara into taking unconstitutional actions is like blowing hot air”.