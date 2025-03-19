New Telegraph

March 19, 2025
  Plexus Launches HERbernation

Plexus Launches HERbernation To Empower Women

To mark the celebration of the International Women’s Day, Plexus has announced its launch of HERbernation, a transformative programme dedicated to creating a safe and empowering space for women to share their stories of struggle, triumph and victory.

HERbernation, inspired by the natural process of hibernation, symbolises a nurturing environment where women can pause, heal, grow and re-emerge stronger and more empowered.

On the vision behind the programme, the Principal Consultant at Plexus, Mr Ozioma Uba bukoh, stated: “At Plexus, we believe in the power of women’s voices and the strength found in shared experiences.

“HERbernation is more than just an event; it is a movement that provides women with the space to reflect, heal and emerge stronger. Every woman has a story, and this platform ensures that these stories are heard, celebrated and used to inspire others.

