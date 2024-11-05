…Pledges Trade-Friendly Environment At China Commodities Expo

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering a trade-friendly environment, encouraging investment and supporting local enterprises.

Sanwo-Olu made the pledge at the 2024 China Commodities EXPO Nigeria (CCE) opening ceremony in Lagos, The governor, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, emphasised the pivotal role of Lagos in driving economic progress and innovation as Nigeria’s commercial capital.

According to him, the administration aimed to strengthen international trade relations and provide a platform for mutual benefit. The governor stated that China Commodities Expo was not just an exhibition but a testament to the state government’s commitment to strengthening international trade relations.

He said: “As Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos plays a pivotal role in driving economic progress and embracing innovation. “Our administration is dedicated to fostering an environment that promotes trade, encourages investment and supports local enterprises.

“Partnerships also strengthen improvement in power generation and distribution; development in critical infrastructure for economic growth, and leverages advancements to drive economic progress.

“The China Commodities Expo Nigeria serves as a bridge for deepening cooperation between Chinese and Nigerian businesses.” The governor added that the platform would allow Lagos to showcase Nigeria’s rich resources and business potential while learning from China’s advancements in technology and manufacturing to drive its economy forward.

“It will provide essential platforms for mutual benefit and showcase a diverse range of Chinese products and services as well as create an opportunity for Nigerian businesses to engage with innovative solutions and expand their networks.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Jin Mingyu, the Acting Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, had said the Expo served not only as a platform to showcase Chinese products but also as a bridge for enhancing understanding and deepening cooperation between Chinese and Nigerian businesses.

Mingyu said both countries, during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit, signed a cooperation plan for ‘Belt and Road Initiatives’.

