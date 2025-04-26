Pleasures Of Chef Amaka’s Culinary Treats

Share

It was a bright and sunny Saturday (April 12, 2025) afternoon. It was a busy day at the Lagos Continental Hotel, with gue sts making their way in and out of the hotel, while the team members were kept on their toes trying to keep pace with the demands of their guests at the different outlets of the hotel.

Milano, one of the premium restaurants of the hotel, with high-end offerings, located on the second floor of the 23 floors edifice of the luxury personified hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos, was calm, wearing colourful and attractive look.

It is an Italian Restaurant where you are guaranteed the best of Italian culinary offerings. But on this afternoon, the offerings were not of Italian-based culinary but rather that of Nigeria.

It was not your usually Nigerian offerings but a special creation by one of Nigeria’s celebrated chefs, Chef Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba. At the extremes of the well-laid out lunch table were the Group General Manager of Continental Hotel Group, Karl Hala and the General Manager of Lagos Continental Hotel, Christoph Schleissing.

It was a lively occasion as the group engaged in random conversations. Expectation was high as a cursory glance at the menu list placed on the table suggested a five-course meal from the rich and creative culinary repertoire of Chef Amaka was what awaited the guests.

Few minutes later Chef Amaka, brightly and colourfully dressed in her signature chef attire walked into the scene and was introduced to the team by Hala. Her specialty is the creation of Afro – fusion, with her being big on creating authentic Nigerian recipes and meals for the delight of her guests.

The offering for this special that was put together for the delight of the group, was tagged; Discovery contemporary Nigerian Cuisine by Chef Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba. It was indeed a discovery lunch of sorts as what followed later was a real journey into the creative culinary world of Chef Amaka, who is very passionate about the promotion of Nigerian cuisines.

Her creations for the day were indeed Nigerian fusion as she created a blend of Nigerian cuisines using different elements and ingredients from different parts of the country. What was more instructive and which showed her creative ferment in experimenting with Nigerian ingredients, was the fact that some of her ingredients are commonly based but you will never easily place and identify them except you are told because of the manner she has creatively blended them into presentable offerings to delight one’s palate.

The first offering for the day was the Agege Roll, with Ewa Agogin Butter. It was the normal Agege bread, but so colourly presented that none of us were able to tell the combination of the ingredients until Chef Amaka made the introduction. The bread was so soft and combined with the Ewa Agogin Butter making it quite tasteful.

Next on the bill was Stir Fred Cous-Cous Salad – pickled sumbo, balsamic cherry tomato and yaji dressing. Again, just like the Agege Roll, this was innovatively presented. It came off very tasteful, with rich flavour.

Seared Seabass With Coconut Ofe Akwu Risotto – made of ehuru chili oil, efin oil and kpekerel greens came next. It is a porridge meal by her using the Italian Risotto technique, but with local ingredients that made it is so enjoyable and agreeable to your taste bud because of its rich flavour as well.

Then came Pami and Curry Leaf Granita. Colourful, with rich flavour, you will never know until told by Chef Amaka that the local palm wine juice is part of what was blended to make this offering that sat well with everyone at the table.

Lastly, came the dessert; Dodo Ikire Ice Cream and Robo Cake-Sweet agbo reduction, kokoro cookie crumble stewed strawberries. This was the climax of it all, totally beating everyone’s imagination as no one could easily tell the ingredients that were used for this offering, particularly the cake.

To think that Chef Amaka has found different uses for the popular egusi, which she creatively used in making the cake combined with the commonly placed dodo ikire from South West, Nigeria, precisely Osun state, and popularised by the people of Ikire town, hence dodo ikire, totally beats anyone’s imagination.

All of her culinary creations depicted her genius status and creative imagination. They tell of her ability to adapt ingredients from the various parts of the country and turn them in enjoyable and colourful presentations, infusing them with her signature techniques, to create harmonious taste.

For her, there are different ways of using different ingredients, applying her technique, which has made her very unique with her culinary creations. As noted by her, studying at culinary school has enabled her to be creative and apply herself.

Saying, ‘‘because I went to a culinary school to be trained, it was best that I apply the Nigerian ingredients because I believe that Nigerians and Africans have the upper hand because we have a lot of flavours that are yet to be explored.’’

She added, ‘‘that is the thing about afro fusion, which is a combination of the Nigerian or African ingredients, with other cooking techniques and it has been in existence over the years.

‘‘There shouldn’t be one particular way an ingredient should be used. Egusi shouldn’t be used for equsi soup alone as you can see that I used it as cake. So we can turn our ingredients into different uses.

‘‘We can turn our ingredients into very relatable uses and flavours.’’

She commended Lagos Continental Hotel for the opportunity to showcase her culinary creations, as she is devoted to the promotion of Nigerian cuisines.

She said, ‘‘that is what Lagos Continental Hotel is trying to achieve, trying to promote Nigerian ingredients in ways that people haven’t seen.

‘‘They believe that because we are Nigerians we have the upper edge and that we deserve the centre stage in global hospitality.’’

Hala was overwhelmed by Chef Amaka’s creative presentation as he never expected it to come out beautifully and successfully as it did. Passionate about the education of Nigeria’s youthful population on hospitality, culinary offerings, he said is one area that Nigeria is very big on.

He lamented the fact that Nigerians have never taken advantage of this to tell good stories about the country. He charged Nigerians to learn to tell good stories about the country, with particular reference to the country’s abundant culinary offerings.

Hala noted that food in itself tell stories and is an attraction to many. Therefore, Nigerians should make conscious effort to promote the country’s food culture. Hence he has dedicated himself to go on this journey with Chef Amaka in promoting Nigeria culinary.

Brief on Chef Amaka

Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba is an Afro-fusion chef, food entrepreneur, a TV host and content creator, who is committed to redefining African cuisine.

She is the Founder and Executive Chef of Dish L’Afrique, a bespoke culinary brand delivering authentic, homemade meals, and the Convener of Chow With Amaka Experience, a platform celebrating African ingredients through innovative dining experiences.

Her expertise blends an Economics degree from the University of Lagos, with culinary training from Wavecrest School of Hospitality and Giggles Culinary Academy (Pro Chef 2).

Chef Amaka is also a passionate advocate for Zero Hunger (SDG 2). She supports widows and children in need through food-driven outreaches.

She also leads Body and Mind Wellness (BAM), empowering women to reclaim their health, happiness, and prosperity through mindful eating.

She is currently the President of the Culinary Arts Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAPA Nigeria), with the goal to empower culinary professionals across country and elevate the standards of Nigerian culinary industry. Chef Amaka has also developed strategic plans that will benefit chefs, enhance their career trajectories, and position the profession for greater recognition, both locally and globally.

