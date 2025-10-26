Pleasing God In Your Financesshettima Leads Tributes At Funeral Of Cbn Dep Gov's Mother

…says Usoro’s daughter, Ms Emen, embodies a mother’s dream fulfilled

Vice President Kashim Shettima has paid glowing tribute to the late Deaconess Eno Nnana Usoro, mother of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor Ms. Emem Nnana Usoro, describing her as a woman whose life exemplified grace, faith, and service to humanity. He noted that the late Deaconess’ enduring legacy was evident in the lives of her children, particularly her daughter, the CBN Deputy Governor, whom he described as a mother’s dream fulfilled.

Speaking on Saturday at he funeral reception of the deceased held at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Okot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, the Vice President said the late Usoro’s life was a profound testimony of the power of prayer and the transformative influence of motherhood anchored in faith. “The exemplary Ms. Emem Nnana Usoro is a daughter she couldn’t have been prouder of. She stands today as a symbol of a mother’s dream fulfilled—a story defined by sacrifice, prayer, and perseverance,” VP Shettima said.

The Vice President described Emem’s rise to the CBN Deputy Governor’s position as a testament to her mother’s refusal to settle for mediocrity and her belief in excellence anchored in faith. “The height that Ms. Usoro has attained in public service, as a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, tells the story of a mother who refused to settle for mediocrity, who believed that her child could compete with the best of the world’s minds and remain anchored in faith,” he said.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, Shettima emphasised that late Usoro was more than a mother to her family, serving as a pillar of her church, a mentor to women, and support for the less privileged. He noted that she exemplified humility and compassion while raising her family to understand that excellence without empathy is emptiness.

“When we celebrate the Late Deaconess Eno Nnana Usoro’s achievements, what readily comes to us are the stations of those she left behind. When we celebrate them, we are in truth celebrating the woman who shaped their character—the mother who toiled in silence, whose sacrifices were the scaffolds upon which their destiny was built,” the Vice President noted.