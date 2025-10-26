THEME: God’s standard for your ministry TEXT: 2 Timothy 2:19; Ecclesiastes 10:19; Luke 6:38; Galatians 6:7; John 3:16; Mark 12:30; Haggai 2:8; Philippians 4:19; 2 Chronicles 1:11-12; Philippians 4:13. 2 Timothy 2:19. “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity”.

Philippians 4:13. “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me”. 1 Samuel 2:30. “Wherefore the LORD God of Israel saith, I said indeed that thy house, and the house of thy father, should walk before me for ever: but now the LORD saith, Be it far from me; for them that honour me I will honour, and they that despise me shall be lightly esteemed”.

Proverbs 3:9. “Honour the LORD with thy substance, and with the firstfruits of all thine increase” Proverbs 3:10. “So shall thy barns be filled with plenty, and thy presses shall burst out with new wine”. Glory be to God in the Highest for this wonderful opportunity that He has given to us to learn this seasoned message “Pleasing God in your finances under the general Theme: God’s standard for your ministry or the standard of God for your ministry This is one of the messages that the Church of God needs in a time like this.

This message will be looked into under two main Headings, which are: God’s standard for your ministry and pleasing God in your finances God will teach us and open our understanding to be more enlightened in Jesus’ Name. *1. God’s standard for your ministry: Hebrews 12:14; John 8:32; Hebrews 11:6.

You need to understand that you did not call yourself to the Ministry, but God did. God called you to the Ministry and needs to follow God’s standard in your Ministry if you want to please Him in your Ministry. God’s Standard for your Ministry is the way that God wants you to do His Ministry. You need to do God’s Work in His Ways or in His Pattern. You cannot do God’s Work in your own way and expect success.

God will not back your Ministry if you do it in your way. God’s standard for your ministry. I. Holiness.* 1 Peter 1:16. Holiness is the foundation and first Standard of God for your Ministry. Your Ministry must be built on Holiness if it is going to be approved by God; otherwise, it will be regarded as your own Ministry backed up by yourself. You cannot see God without Holiness. Be Ye Holy as God is Holy *ii. Your ministry must stand and be known for the truth: John 8:32. It is only the truth that can liberate or bring freedom. Let your Ministry be identified with the Truth. Truth brings freedom or liberty. You shall know the truth, and the truth will make you free.

Let truth prevail in your ministry. *iii. Total dependence on God: Psalm 121:1-2; Psalm 127:1; Psalm 118:8-9. God wants you to have absolute Trust in Him. You need to depend on God totally. Don’t put your total trust in man because man will fail you. If you want God to back up your Ministry, you need to put your full confidence in Him. Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it. You need to rely on God for help. *iv. Walk with God in faith: Romans 1:17; Hebrews 11:6; Romans 10:17. You cannot please God without faith. The just shall live by faith. You will walk with God by faith but not by sight.

Walking with God in faith will enable you to walk in the Supernatural. When you walk with God in faith, miracles will become a natural phenomenon or a daily occurrence. *v. Abide in Him and let His word abide in you: John 15:1- 7; Philippians 4:13. God’s standard for your Ministry is to stay with God. You need to abide in Him if you want to succeed in ministry. God is your source; therefore, you need to abide in Him. You can achieve nothing without Him. You can do all things with Him. *vi. Let your ministry be heavenly conscious * Romans 8:6-8; 1 John 2:15-17. To be carnally minded is death, but to be spiritually minded is life. You must let your Ministry be heavenly conscious. You must be spiritually minded. Let heaven be your goal and focus.