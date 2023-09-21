Please Speak Up, TikTok User Begs Zinoleesky

A TikTok user with the handle @symplyshindarah called on Zinoleesky to break his silence and lend his voice to address the ongoing issues within the Marlian Record label.

The TikTok user who spoke in a voice note emphasized the importance of seeking help and speaking out before it’s too late.

This is coming after news of the alleged ill-treatment of the late former Marlian signee, Mohbad, by his boss, Naira Marley.

Taking to her page, she said; “Adigun are you not going to speak up? You’ve seen all these things that are happening, are you not going to come out and speak for yourself, is it until they kill you?

“Seek help, meet people that can help you. Is it until you start losing followers that you will come out and speak? Don’t allow them to kill you, you are the first man that will buy a Ferrari and you are looking lean.”

Reacting to the voice note, netizens flooded the comment section, encouraging Zinoleesky to address the situation and share his perspective.

@Tiny Girl reacted: “Make all Zinodict do this in his dm A make e dey listen to it maybe e go speak up ooo if he no speaks up now e go affect his career.”

@IYUNAKEWI said: “Freedom for zino justice for mohbad.”

@Oyindamolamhi reacted: “Be like say naira marley dun collect zino phone fr……i dey think am e dun seize adigun pore.”

@Keri said: “He no go better for you and zino and zino fans.”

@temitope reacted: “He needs help like mad.”

@user15150172873520 said: “Ferrari wey he buy for the label name.”

@Investor Bazzy said: “Ferrari wey dey under record label a both house too, mk him dey play.”

@folashadeolaitan3 said: “Zino please talk now.”

@Blessingboy commented: “Una know hear say na marlian dey handle their acc.”

@user7766644932482 said: “Person wey don take an oath, mohbad death go better pass his own, because they’re all same.”

