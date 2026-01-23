Playing Kashimawo In Heartbeat the Musical, My Most Challenging Role –Thin Tall Tony

Celebrated dancer, actor, choreographer, and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Offiong Edet Anthony, aka Thin Tall Tony, shares his experience on how featuring in BBNaija has helped him. He also reflects on his most challenging role as an artiste, his decision to go into politics and other issues in this interview with TONY OKUYEME

What has been the most challenging role that you’ve taken as an actor and what did it teach you about your craft?

I would say the most challenging role I’ve ever encountered was playing Kashimawo in Heartbeat the Musical produced by Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva. Playing this role helped me challenge myself more because of my built, my stature, and who people probably think or believe that because of the way I look, I can only portray certain characters based on my look.

They only go down into the craft. You want to disfigure yourself or change your entire look to be different from your real personality that you project. So Kashimawo actually took me down that ghetto that I’ve never touched before. I also had to dive into it spiritually, because Kashimawo was very challenging. Playing that role taught me how to endure.

It also taught me a new world of building a story for myself outside the story that is given who he was before then, and believing that he was that person, which automatically, like I said, made me go spiritually. Because I had to do a personal prayer to God to make me the angriest; to make me the most disturbed human being in the world. And I think it was achieved because from that performance, I got a direct shake then from the then governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Akinwunmi Ambode.

So it drew his attention where he sat. And when he walked on stage, he was like, this is the guy. And I got a handshake from him. And with everyone that was on stage, I was the first person he walked up to to give a handshake. I felt really proud of what I’ve accomplished, and what more is there to come. That was a challenging one.

The BBNaija platform launched many careers, but you were already established. What motivated you to enter the house, and how did that experience differ from your expectations?

Yes, there was a career, and I hope that this gets to the ears and the hearts and the minds of everyone because most people just feel like there was no life before Big Brother. Like I just woke up one morning, took a bath and just walked to the place without direction. I wanted to do this because I encountered something personally and the nitty-gritty of it was I wanted to have a name and a face.

I wanted to be able to meet anyone at any point in time based on the craft that I believe in and I still do believe in that, and tell them that look I would like to book an appointment with you without going through all the rudiments of falling on lines or delays because I’m eager to show what I can produce or what I can deliver. And that was one of the most important reasons why I entered the show.

And that experience has offered more than enough in my expectations. Now I’m in the political setting. It works tremendously. It’s something that I would advise anyone, if you can grab that opportunity, go for it. Not because of the money. Money is a good thing, but because of the wide, tremendous opportunities that it can you can present to your table.

What specific issues or moments inspired you to move from entertainment into the political arena?

The real facts that there is a time or a chance for you to be part of a turn. I’m not interested in switching the world around. There’re too many of us doing that. And kudos to everybody out there who’s doing it. I feel like I can have a bit of control where I can control, which was my constituency from Cross River State. I’m from Essien Town in Calabar municipality.

I want to be able to switch things around. I would like to make my constituency where I’m from, my local government a mini-London where everything works. It is possible to do that. I’ve been in a world where I know how to bargain. I’ve done heavy bargaining for companies, for people, for individuals, for clients, nationally or internationally. So why would I not want to do that for where I’m from? And it’s possible to see that happen.

We do deserve it. But I’ve not moved away from entertainment because entertainment is part of who we are. It’s part of what people are embracing Nigerians or rather Africans. But if you want to narrow it down from where we’re from, we are too blessed. So we can’t move away from entertainment because that’s who we are. Political arena, we’re here to also make a mark for ourselves, good positive marks, and take a younger generation along with us. If they are ready, I’m ready. Let’s go.

How do you manage the demands of being an actor, choreographer, and now politician?

Politics definitely is taking a whole lot of turns in my area and trying to also build my capacity and my community is going to be really challenging. But that’s what we live for. We live for the challenge. So we’ll go for it. If it’s work, I’m able to work. At least, recently I started working again with the famous Alibaba on his second edition of the ‘Alibaba’ series.

The first one was done on NTA. The second one was kicked off here in Abuja on October 3rd, 2025, on African Independent Television. And when we have work to do, we do it. And this time around I was given an opportunity to also be part of the topics being raised.

Although, it’s not a political show, we were able to speak and get contributions from a certain number of elders who were on the show representing the three major parts of Nigeria. Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba. And these amazing individuals came from the perspective of where they represented and gave Nigerians who watched the show at the time, because right now we’re on a break.

And we were able to tutor certain persons and perspectives from these regions. So managing it also comes with the timing or with what is there. Politics has come to play. Everyone is a politician. Let’s not forget that part. It’s also how you can carry yourself around because politics also has to do with a lot of bargaining.

What is your projection for this year, and what should people expect from you?

My projection for this year and what people should expect from me, is a new different Tony, but still the same old me, because every human being has an extension of themselves.

How you decide what that extension is for the public to have a perspective of it is now completely up to you. So I have three different angles that I’m looking at. And as the year unfolds, Nigerians will get to see in that angle. So my projections are, I would say they’re really high, they’re good, not just for me as an individual, but for us as a nation.

How do you stay motivated and inspired?

My family keeps me motivated. My wife, my children. Before then, I had a friend called Frank Konwea. He used to have a suit that he sewed and I remember those words clearly. God, my wife and my children. So I put it in that order as well. That’s how I stay motivated. That’s who motivates me, that’s who inspires me.

And when He does that, He puts the right set of channels around me for me to continue being motivated in the human form and He visits me spiritually as well.

So when you combine that together, there’s nothing greater than that. I wouldn’t say I inspire myself. I would not say I motivate myself because I can’t look myself in the mirror all the time. Sometimes I wonder if I’m even doing it right. Even when people applaud me, I still question it.

But if they accept it, then it definitely comes in. So it’s spiritual. And I’m always grateful. Always grateful to the man upstairs. Thank you. To everyone who has read, please do well. Follow me in my new journey. If there’s any way you can come up, because this is unhappy. I’m political now.

For some reason, I’m always speaking like a politician. So please come up, be inspired, call on me, send me a message, if you want to be part of my journey and let’s swing things together, especially in my constituency in the Cross River State municipality. Come out and let’s make a proper, fantastic life. A new birth for something greater than our expectations. So I would say let’s arise, let’s shine, and let’s stay Nigerian.