Players the Streets Won’t Forget: The Nigerian Edition



In the vast expanse of football history, certain players etch their names into the hearts of fans, not just for their on-field prowess but for their ability to “ball out”. They have become known as players the streets won’t forget and, when you consider the names that fall into the category, it’s clear to see why. The likes of former Swansea striker Michu, Queen’s Park Rangers star Adel Taarabt, and Paraguayan striker Roque Santa Cruz have all gone down in folklore for their sensational displays in the Premier League.

But among these luminaries, Nigerian footballers have also carved a significant niche, bringing flair, skill, and indomitable spirit to pitches across the world. So, which Super Eagles stars will the streets not forget? Let’s find out.

Mikel John Obi

Mikel John Obi is a player who was criminally underrated throughout his career. During his 11 years with Chelsea, the midfield dynamo made 372 appearances and won all there is to win in club football. He twice won the Premier League – once under Carlo Ancelotti and again in Jose Mourinho’s second stint in charge – as well as the UEFA Champions League with a shock triumph against Bayern Munich in their Allianz Arena home back in 2012. And how the West London club would kill for his experience and leadership this term.

On the international stage, Obi's leadership and performances were pivotal for Nigeria, helping the team secure the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were named the Team of the Tournament. Mikel's dedication to the national team was further highlighted by his participation in the 2016 Olympics, where he played a crucial role in Nigeria securing the bronze medal.

On the international stage, Obi’s leadership and performances were pivotal for Nigeria, helping the team secure the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were named the Team of the Tournament. Mikel’s dedication to the national team was further highlighted by his participation in the 2016 Olympics, where he played a crucial role in Nigeria securing the bronze medal.

Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa’s journey from the streets of Jos to becoming a Nigerian icon is a testament to his relentless work ethic and talent. His professional journey began with Nigerian clubs before moving to VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands, where he showcased his blistering pace and eye for goal.

However, it was at CSKA Moscow that Musa truly made his mark, becoming a key figure in the team’s domestic successes. He won three Russian Premier League titles in four years between 2012 and 2016 in the capital city, before making the move to Leicester one year removed from their epic 5000/1 triumph.

In the years since, Musa has somewhat underwhelmed and now turns out for Turkish outfit Sivasspor, but no one will forget his time terrorizing defenses throughout the 2010s. His international career has been equally impressive. He has represented Nigeria at multiple Africa Cup of Nations and World Cups. His memorable brace against Iceland in 2018 – in Russia, where he felt so at home – showcased his ability to perform on the biggest stage, earning him a place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Yakubu

Yakubu Aiyegbeni, affectionately known as “The Yak,” is another Nigerian footballer whose name is synonymous with goal-scoring. The former Gateway United youngster’s career spanned several top leagues, including the Premier League, where he became one of the most prolific African scorers in its history.

His journey took him from Maccabi Haifa in Israel to Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, and Blackburn Rovers, among others. His ability to find the back of the net, coupled with his physicality and positioning, made him a formidable striker. Despite facing criticism at times for his work rate, Yakubu’s knack for scoring crucial goals made him a fan favorite wherever he went.

Internationally, Yakubu represented Nigeria in four African Cup of Nations and the 2010 World Cup, where he will be remembered for missing a gilt-edged chance from practically the goal line against South Korea. Don’t worry, that miss was definitely a one-off for Yak, as demonstrated by his 200+ career goals.