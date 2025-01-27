Players Talk Tough At 56th Molade Okoya-Thomas National Table Tennis Championships

Share

The 56th Molade Okoya-Thomas National Table Tennis Championships has received praise from players for going national this year.

The turnout on Monday, January 27, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium reflects the excitement among participants, who appreciated the initiator’s family for opening the competition to players from across Nigeria.

Amadi Umeh from Edo State is eager to start his campaign after a disappointing performance in 2024. “I am thrilled that the sponsors made this a national event. Many of us have been waiting for this opportunity to compete outside Lagos.

‘With the best players in Nigeria participating, I am ready to give my all and make up for last year’s performance. Winning the title here in Lagos would be a great start to my year,” said the former West Africa champion.

Bose Odusanya, the most successful player in the tournament’s history, also commended the sponsors. “Making this a national event is fantastic, but it won’t stop me from aiming for the title again. I’ve won before, and I can do it again. The competition will be tough, but my goal is to win the title this year,” Odusanya stated.

Men’s singles defending champion Muiz Adegoke, who missed out on a national title in 2024 despite reaching several finals, is determined to dominate. “It’s great that the tournament is now national. I’m looking forward to playing in the final and hopefully winning it again.

“The presence of more quality players will bring out the best in us, and I hope we see more competitions like this across the country,” Adegoke said.

The tournament’s referee, John Peters, said the enthusiasm among the players has been overwhelming as most of them cannot wait to compete on the opening day of the competition.

“This is the largest number of players in any national tournament and I am happy that since I have been part of the tournament since 1972, we have never had it so big like this.

“I want to personally thank the family for listening to the yearning of the players by making it a national event and I hope it will help the players and the national handlers to shop for talents,” Peter said.

Over 300 players, including deaf and para players, will compete in 13 events as the six-day tournament continues on Tuesday, January 28.

