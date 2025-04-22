Platnumz Richer Than Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy – Deeone

Share

Comedian and former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as Deeone has claimed that Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz is richer than Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

Deeone’s comparison is coming days after Platnumz’s appearance in Nigeria for the wedding of his friend and colleague, Juma Jux in Lagos.

In a viral video, the singer was seen gifting $100 notes to various folks he encountered while in the country.

Reacting to the development, Deeone took to his social media page to opine that Diamond Platnumz is wealthier than the top three Nigerian artists.

According to Deeone, the Tanzanian singer has spent over $350K in cash, since he gave almost everyone he encountered $100

He noted how the singer must have spent hugely at parties, clubs, and other events that followed the wedding.

The comedian also chastised Nigerian artists for being stingy with their funds and reneging on promises.

He said, “Diamond Platunumz is richer than Davido, Wizkid and Burna together.

“I did not believe that this particular artist is this wealthy. This one is not noise, we are seeing the money. He came for Priscilla and Jux’s wedding and he has spent more than $350K….”

