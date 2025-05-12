Plateau’ll Reclaim Its Lost Glory –Adeboye

Share

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has assured that Plateau State will reclaim its glory despite the challenges besetting the state at the moment.

Adeboye made the prophetic declaration at the 2025 interdenominational service marking the end of the RCCG 2025 Northern Region Ministers and Workers Conference, held at the RCCG Northern Camp Ground, Kassa, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He reassured both the government and the people of the state not to lose hope based on the prevailing situation in the state.

Speaking on the theme “Divine Manifestation,” the general overseer declared that the forces of darkness cannot overcome light” and encouraged the congregation to be steadfast in prayers, adding that when the time of their manifestation comes, they shall weep no more.”

