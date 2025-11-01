Plateau Youths Urge Bagos To Quit PDP, Cite Injustice, Marginalization

Thousands of youths from Vwang District in Jos South Local Government of Plateau State have made a strong appeal to former House of Representatives member who Represented Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, urging him to reconsider his continued membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what they described as persistent injustice, exclusion, and lack of internal democracy within the party’s Northern Zone of the State

Speaking during a Press conference held on Friday under the banner of Vwang Patriotic Youths for Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, the group’s spokesman’s Hon. Ezekiel Joseph Gyang, lamented the growing erosion of fairness, equity, and transparency within the PDP.

According to the youths, the party’s internal processes have become deeply compromised, sidelining dedicated and loyal members such as Hon. Bagos, despite his unwavering contributions and loyalty to the PDP’s cause.

“Despite Hon. Bagos’ commitment to the unity and progress of the PDP, his views and inputs have been deliberately ignored in key consultations shaping the future of the party,”

The group accused party leaders in the Northern Zone of manipulating ward congresses and imposing preferred candidates, a trend they warned could worsen as the state primaries draw closer.

They described the ongoing court cases in Jos South as proof of internal injustice and leadership failure.

“The system has degenerated into one where loyalty is punished, merit is ignored, and manipulation thrives. This has alienated genuine members who wish to serve their people with sincerity.”

The youths stressed that their call for Hon. Bagos to exit the PDP was not driven by bitterness but by a shared belief that leadership must thrive in an environment that values inclusiveness and merit.

“Hon. Bagos has served the PDP and the people with integrity and humility. Yet, the deliberate sidelining of him shows that the party no longer represents the ideals it once stood for,” the statement continued.

They urged Hon. Bagos to “take a bold and principled decision within one month” to chart a new political direction that would restore confidence in true democracy and give hope to the youth.

The conference also had in attendance Da Gyang Ravwo Pam, representing the Elders Forum; Dung Joshua Dalyop, Coordinator of the Bagos Youths in Vwang District; and Mrs Rose Gyang, the Women Leader, all of whom reaffirmed their solidarity and pledged total support for any decision Hon. Bagos makes moving forward.

“Our generation believes in justice, fairness, and accountability. If these virtues cannot thrive within the PDP, then Hon. Bagos must lead by example and embrace a new path that reflects the values he has always stood for.