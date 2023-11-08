Plateau Youths Protest Tuesday A’Court Judgment Sacking Three PDP Lawmakers

Plateau youths including women on Wednesday staged a protest at different locations in Jos, the state capital over Tuesday’s Appeal Court judgement that sacked three People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly lawmakers, saying the Court targeted sacking state and National Assembly members elected on the platform.

New Telegraph reports that no fewer than four National Assembly members elected on the platform of the PDP including the Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwon, had been sacked by the Appeal Court.

The protesters who rejected the court verdicts blocked the Jos-Abuja Highway on Wednesday, thereby causing heavy traffic and leaving travellers stranded.

Many of the protesters also gathered at the popular Mararaba Jamaa Roundabout singing anti-judiciary songs and burning tyres on the road.

They accused the All Progressives Congress of using the Appeal court to force unpopular candidates who were rejected at the poll by the people during the 2023 general into power through the back door.

Some of the protesters held placards with different inscriptions such as, ‘The ballot is supreme’, ‘Do not kill our democracy’, ‘PDP is alive,’ ‘Return people’s mandate’, ‘We want justice’; amongst many others.

Though peaceful, the procession began at the entrance into Jos, the Jos/Bukuru metropolis at Mararaban Jama’a and lasted for hours.

However, Security operatives disrupted a section of the protesters along Old Airport road leading to Ray-field, the seat of government.