Plateau Youths Protest, Block Major Highway Over Bandits’ Attacks, Killings

Hundreds of youths and women drawn from different communities in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State yesterday, staged a peaceful demonstration to protest the incessant attacks and killings of their people by suspected Fulani militias.

The protest which was triggered by another brutal attack at Ratatis Community in Dorowa Babuje district of the council on Sunday night where over 10 people were said to have been killed by the bandits, led to the barricading of the Jos-Mangu-Pankshin highway, which is a major link between the state capital and the central parts of the state, thereby causing serious traffic gridlock that spilled over to Jos and its environs.

A youth leader, Ishaya Gayus, who spoke to journalists during the protest, said the people were tired of the wave of attacks carried out by the terrorists which have led to the killing of their people, destruction of their homes and farmlands as well as outright sacking of some communities.

Gayus lamented that local communities in the council have suffered repeated attacks by the bandits while the government and security operatives have done little or nothing to stop them. He noted that in the past six months, more than 10 communities have been attacked while over 50 lives have been lost.

“We have suffered for too long as a community in the hands of these attackers whom we know to be Fulani herds -men. But For how long shall we continue to be killed without anything being done to stop them?” Gayus lamented.

Another protester decried the silence of the state government and security agencies who have repeatedly paid lip service to the issue of security in the council and other parts of the state. “We cannot continue like this. We are tired of promises by the government and security agents to protect us.

If they cannot live up to their promises, they should leave us alone,” he said. He accused security operatives of often failing to respond to distress calls by victims whenever the terrorists strike.

“When the terrorists attack our communities, we make distress and frantic calls to the security people but they will refuse to come to our aid even when they are close by,” he said.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, who was present during the protest, said the attack is part of a growing security challenge in the state, where several communities have been repeatedly targeted by gunmen, leading to significant loss of life and displacement of residents.