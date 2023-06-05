Plateau Youth Condemns Killing Of 18-Year-old By Military Personnel

The Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM) have expressed sadness and disappointment over the avoidable killing of its member, Mr Kenneth Gyang (18 years) and Emmanuel Daniel Pam (38) injured by one personnel of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) stationed at Vwei (Mararab-Jama’a) of Kuru District, Jos South LGA on Monday with no form of provocation.

BYM National Publicity Secretary, Mr Rwang Tengong in a Press Statement signed and issued to Journalists in Jos said the victims amongst other mourners were in a Procession from Zawan Mortuary for a burial of a relation at Kuru Community in Jos South LGA.

“But on approaching the OPSH checkpoint, the Military officer pointed a rifle at the mourners so that they must all come down and push their motorcycles which had never happened before now.

“When they asked him the rationale behind the unusual confrontation and unilateral order, surprisingly, the officer unprovoked opened a direct shot at the victims, leaving one dead and another injured despite being told that it was a funeral procession that is passing by.

“What is also baffling is that funeral processions have never had such confrontation or prohibition either by order or convention from the security agents at this or any other checkpoint in Jos and its environs.

“The arbitrary killing of an innocent Kenneth, a promising young man had his precious and sacred life untimely terminated by an officer that ought to have guaranteed the safety of the lives and property of Nigerians whose tax money is used for payment of security agents.

“Worthy of mention herein is that some security agents stationed there registered their implied displeasure over what the officer did.

“Another unfortunate development is the destruction/burgling of homes, Church Auditorium, shops and property of people around the Mararaban-Jama’a after the tragedy.

“Also of concern are unguided and threatening statements by the officers as disclosed by members of the community that they will return for them in the night.

“The Youths body therefore condemns the ugly incident believed to have been premeditated by the said officer who should immediately be handed over to the Police Force for preliminary investigation.

“Equally, we unambiguously call for the constitution of an independent “Panel of Inquiry” to immediately investigate openly the incident, and also be briefed on every level of the investigation for justice. Where the erring security agent is found culpable, he should be prosecuted accordingly.

Similarly, the BYM call for immediate payment of #100,0000,000 (Hundred Million Naira) only as compensation for the precious lives lost, #10,000,000 (Ten Million Naira) only for the injured person and One Hundred Million Naira (100,000,000.00) compensation for properties destroyed.

“For the records, we are not unaware of the accompanying threats posed to the residents of Kuru, especially Vwei-Mararana Jama’a that there will be an invasion either this night or anytime soon. Should therefore be any attack carried on Community in Kuru District or any part thereof, either now or in the future, the officers that perpetrated the shootings as well as those that were stationed at the checkpoint will held responsible as we will not take this lightly.

“We call on our people to be calm and remained law-abiding as we will legally follow the development to its letter to ensure justice is served.

“This does not take away our commendations and confidence in Sector 6 Commander, Col. Williams Ubi for his prompt response to distress calls whenever duties demand him”.